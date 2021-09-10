Business Milestones

In addition, Drummond was awarded the Gladys S. Sears Endowed Teaching Chair, which is presented annually to a member of the business, creative and performing arts division to encourage the development and use of innovative technology or instructional practices.

* * * *

Three High Point University faculty members were honored at the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year with distinguished awards.

The Extraordinary Leadership Award was presented to Kim Titus, assistant professor of computer science.

Scott MacLeod, associate professor of voice and director of vocal studies, was presented with the Innovation and Creativity Teaching Award.

The Spirit of High Point University Award was presented to Daniel Hall, associate professor of economics and interim dean of the Phillips School of Business. This award is intended for a faculty member who exemplifies and aligns his or her value and belief system in accordance with the United Methodist Church and the university community.

The winners were recognized during a faculty meeting and were given a $5,000 award.

Grants