Business Milestones

Achievers
Elon University, Guilford College, High Point University and UNCG were recognized in The Princeton Review’s “The Best 387 Colleges: 2022 Edition,” which is based on historically positive feedback from students.
About 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges are included in the 2022 edition. The Princeton Review selects colleges based on data it annually collects from administrators, as well as surveys from students at those colleges.
* * * *
GCSTV, the cable television channel for Guilford County Schools in Greensboro, recently posted a short video that showcases the stories of four GCS staff members who retired this year. They are: Darrell Timmons, lead custodian, Sedalia Elementary School; Reza Mohammadi, teacher, Weaver Academy; Jocelyn Becoats, executive director, federal and special programs; and Mike Connors, guitar and harp teacher, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts.
To see the video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mP_llNKWik.
* * * *
High Point University’s department of chemistry has earned the American Chemical Society certification approval for its bachelor of science chemistry degree by the society’s committee on professional training.
* * * *
The UNC System has announced that six system institutions are the recipients of recurring grants from the North Carolina Principal Fellows Program.
UNCG — along with Appalachian State University, East Carolina University, N.C. State, UNC-Chapel Hill and Western Carolina University — will receive principal preparation grants for up to $750,000 per year for the next six years, starting in 2022. These institutions will join N.C. Central University/Central Carolina Regional Education Service Alliance and UNC-Charlotte, which received grant funds for the 2020-2026 grant cycle.
The NCPFP grant will specifically fund UNCG School of Education’s Principal Preparation for Excellence and Equity in Rural Schools program, directed by Kimberly Kappler Hewitt, associate professor of educational leadership in the division of research, discovery and innovation. PPEERS is a partnership among regional rural districts and UNCG that aims to develop strong, sustainable leadership pipelines within these districts.
* * * *
Christian D. Chan and Jennifer D. Deaton, assistant professors in UNCG’s department of counseling and educational development, received a UNCG New Faculty Internal Grant to fund the research project, “Investigating the impact of relational satisfaction and identity affirmation on the relationship between LGBT-based oppression and help-seeking behaviors.”
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 49 North Carolina candidates, including Hutton Alexander Johnston of Greensboro, recently passed the Uniform CPA Examination.
* * * *
NCCJ has announced that its 2021-22 board chairwoman is Mona Edwards, the founder and owner of LIFT Coaching & Consulting. Derek Ellington (formerly of Bank of America and soon to be the head of small business at Wells Fargo) joins the board as the chairman of the 2021 Citation Award Dinner.
New board members include: Chris Durham, The Oral Surgery Institute of the Carolinas; Tanisha Jones, New Garden Friends School; Kelly Morrison, Lincoln Financial Group; Ayesha Oglesby, The LOFT Congdon Yards; Tony Petitt, Reynolds American; Hilda Tajalli, Tanger Outlets; and José Villalba, Wake Forest University.
For information, visit www.nccjtriad.org/about/#board.
Announcements
Alternative Resources of the Triad, the nonprofit that produces Greensboro Pride, has announced a new partnership and beer with Little Brother Brewing of Greensboro. The new beer has flavors of mango passion fruit gose’ and will be called #GSOPride.
Little Brother Brewing was scheduled to serve as the official Beer Garden of the Greensboro Pride Festival this month, but the event was canceled out of concern about increasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases in North Carolina.
For information, visit GreeensboroPride.org.
Awards
Several Guilford Technical Community College faculty and staff members were honored at the recent convocation held at the college.
Five Excellence in Teaching Awards were announced to honor faculty members who went above and beyond during 2020-2021. Those winners included: Linda Johnson, program director of the Early Childhood Education Program; L.J. Rush, instructor, Culinary and Hospitality Management; Astrid Todd, instructor, Information Systems Security; Kristen Sipe, Early Childhood Education adjunct; and Dan Hannah, forklift operator instructor, occupational training.
The President’s Award recognizes GTCC employees who have shown exemplary performance in several areas, including innovation and creativity, expertise and professional development, leadership, professionalism and dedication. The winners of the 2020-2021 President’s Awards were: Angela Carter, assistant vice president, business and finance and controller; Kristin Dotson, director, institutional support, and special projects; Debbie Fondow, director of instructional support service and special projects; Nell Miller, senior human resources; Ron Morris, instructor, automotive systems technology; Patricia Drummond, assistant professor of visual art in the creative and performing arts department; Berri Cross, director of student life; Sybil Newman, Titan Link coordinator; and Juan D. Cruz, security manager information technology support.
In addition, Drummond was awarded the Gladys S. Sears Endowed Teaching Chair, which is presented annually to a member of the business, creative and performing arts division to encourage the development and use of innovative technology or instructional practices.
* * * *
Three High Point University faculty members were honored at the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year with distinguished awards.
The Extraordinary Leadership Award was presented to Kim Titus, assistant professor of computer science.
Scott MacLeod, associate professor of voice and director of vocal studies, was presented with the Innovation and Creativity Teaching Award.
The Spirit of High Point University Award was presented to Daniel Hall, associate professor of economics and interim dean of the Phillips School of Business. This award is intended for a faculty member who exemplifies and aligns his or her value and belief system in accordance with the United Methodist Church and the university community.
The winners were recognized during a faculty meeting and were given a $5,000 award.
Grants
Christopher Hodgkins, a UNCG professor of English and director of the George Herbert Society — housed at UNCG — has been awarded a prestigious $300,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Hodgkins’ fourth NEH grant, the award will finance production of the three-volume book series, “George Herbert: Complete Works,” with Oxford University Press.
On the Move
Bethany Medical has welcomed Dr. Richard Guillot, a board-certified allergy and clinical immunology specialist. Guillot offers a full spectrum of allergy services, including testing and treatment of food and environmental allergies, sting and venom treatments, allergic rhinitis, anaphylaxis, asthma and allergic conditions and inflamed sinuses.
Triad Goodwill has hired Baylee Smith as the director of philanthropic partnerships.
Rockingham County Government has appointed Rebekah Wells Pegram as its new public information officer.
