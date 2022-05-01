 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Business Milestones

  • 0

Awards

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, has announced that its innovation and manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem earned the North Carolina Department of Labor Silver Award for the sixth consecutive year, and its first Gold Award recognizing the company’s commitment to employee safety and the facility’s safety track record.

In 2020, the company earned the ISO 45001 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Standards from NSF-ISR, at its North Carolina and California manufacturing facilities, a recognition of the company’s achievements in protecting employee health and safety.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truliant will install solar panels at Hanes Mall

Truliant will install solar panels at Hanes Mall

Truliant will install an array of 880 solar panels on the three-story former Macy’s building at Hanes Mall that the company purchased in June 2018 and is repurposing to accommodate as many as 550 employees.

2022 Best Cities for Freelancers

2022 Best Cities for Freelancers

The opportunity to work from anywhere is indeed enticing to many, and it begs an interesting question: If you could work from anywhere, where would it be?

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk banned from criticizing Twitter under terms of $44 billion buyout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert