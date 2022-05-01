Business Milestones

Awards
Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, has announced that its innovation and manufacturing facility in Winston-Salem earned the North Carolina Department of Labor Silver Award for the sixth consecutive year, and its first Gold Award recognizing the company’s commitment to employee safety and the facility’s safety track record.
In 2020, the company earned the ISO 45001 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Standards from NSF-ISR, at its North Carolina and California manufacturing facilities, a recognition of the company’s achievements in protecting employee health and safety.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.