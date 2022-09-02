Business Milestones

Achievers

Carruthers & Roth has announced that 13 of the firm’s attorneys representing 24 practice areas have been named to the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, three of whom were selected as “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas in the Triad. Two additional attorneys have been included in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

Those named to the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America included: Michael J. Allen, commercial litigation, Triad “Lawyer of the Year” Copyright Law, litigation — intellectual property, trade secrets law, trademark law; June L. Basden, banking and finance law, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, Triad “Lawyer of the Year” Commercial Finance Law, commercial transactions/uniform commercial code law; J. Aaron Bennett, trust and estates; J. Scott Dillon, business organizations, closely held companies and family businesses law, corporate law, Triad “Lawyer of the Year” for Employee Benefits Law; John M. Flynn, environmental law; J. Patrick Haywood, construction law, litigation — construction; Kenneth R. Keller, commercial litigation, litigation — construction, litigation — erisa, litigation — labor and employment; Jeremy S. Shrader, real estate law; Richard L. Vanore, commercial litigation, medical malpractice law — defendants, personal injury litigation — defendants, professional malpractice law — defendants; Christopher J. Vaughn, real estate law; Gregory S. Williams, trusts and estates; Keith A. Wood, business organizations, tax law; and Robert N. Young, commercial litigation.

Those named to the 2023 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America included: Trisha L. Barfield, commercial litigation, litigation — labor and employment; and Britton C. Lewis, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, real estate law.

The Greensboro Fire Department has received accredited agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The department is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

This is the sixth consecutive occasion that the Greensboro Fire Department has received this honor dating back to 1997. Greensboro is one of only three fire departments in the nation to receive the Center for Public Safety Excellence Accreditation status six consecutive times.

Members of the department, including Fire Chief Jim Robinson, sat before the commission board in Denver, Colo., to answer questions about the continuous improvement plans for the agency. City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba also accompanied fire department personnel to Denver to show his support for the Greensboro Fire Department.

Accreditation is a comprehensive self-assessment and quality improvement model that enables organizations to examine past, current and future service levels, and internal performance and compare them to current research and industry best practices. This process leads to a more efficient and effective emergency service organization.

Attorney Janet Ward Black has been recognized in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Black was named for the 17th consecutive year and is recognized for her expertise in mass tort/class action litigation and personal injury litigation.

In addition, attorneys Audrey Snyder and Gabriel Snyder of Ward Black Law were recognized as Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Snyder is recognized for her work in mass tort/class action, personal injury and product liability litigation, as well as workers’ compensation law. Snyder is recognized for his work in personal injury litigation, workers’ compensation law and eminent domain and condemnation law.

Margaret Rowlett of Hodgman, Rowlett & Jahnes, has been selected by her peers for inclusion in the 2023 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in the practice area of workers’ compensation law in recognition of her advocacy for injured workers. Rowlett has received this honor each year since 2009.

Announcements

In 2019, business owner and Triad resident Renee Ellison Mitchell saw a need for a platform where minority business owners in the Triad could collaborate with each other. And so, she created the Triad Black Business Network Facebook group as a tool for local business owners.

The group has grown to more than 1,000 members in the Triad and creates a space where long-time CEO’s or up-and-coming entrepreneurs can ask questions, seek counsel or share experiences.

The page is for collaborating, educating, promoting and supporting minority businesses and providing services to their communities.

Military

A native of Burlington serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryce Stephenson, a 2014 Cummings High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago.

“I was inspired to join the Navy by my friends who were joining,” said Stephenson. “Also, my brother is in the military. I didn’t want to be the only one left out.”

Today, Stephenson serves as an aviation ordnanceman.

An aviation ordnanceman is responsible for supporting the aviation crew on a ship with ammunition supplies.

A native of Greensboro serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Tony Duong, a 2016 Page High School graduate, joined the Navy three years ago.

“I was inspired to join the Navy because it brings many opportunities and challenges,” said Duong. “We’re able to see the world, see new things and enjoy the benefits it provides, while providing a service to the country.”

On the Move

Megan Sams

has joined ELPRO Services as a southeast territory sales manager. Founded in 1986, ELPRO is a Swiss-based, global manufacturer of environmental monitoring solutions for the pharmaceutical, life science, biotech and health care industries.

The board of directors of United Way of Forsyth County has selected

Antonia Monk Richburg

to serve as president and chief executive officer effective Oct. 10. Richburg will succeed Cindy Gordineer, who announced her retirement in February and will remain in an advisory role at United Way before retiring later this year. Richburg comes to United Way from the Cone Health Foundation, where she served as vice president and senior program officer.

Dr. Olu Jegede

joins Cone Health’s recently created Center for Health Equity as vice president of clinical care-health equity. He will continue as medical director of the Cone Health Sickle Cell Program and Cone Health Community Care Services. According to Guilford County, in 2020, Black babies made up 43% of births and 60% of infant deaths in the county. According to the Alamance County Community Health Assessment, distrust of the health care system keeps people, especially minorities, from seeking care. Jegede will spearhead Center for Heath Equity efforts to identify, then develop plans addressing those and other health inequities in Cone Health’s service area.

Lisa Vierling has joined the Visit High Point team as its new executive administrator replacing Janet Siler,

who is retiring after more than 20 years in various positions with the organization. Vierling comes to Visit High Point after serving as city clerk for the city of High Point for 21 years.

Well-Spring, A Life Plan Community in Greensboro has announced updates regarding several key positions. After 29 years at Well-Spring — most recently as director of health services —

Misti Ridenour has been promoted to executive director. Michael Jones succeeds Ridenour as director of health services. Todd Dumke, formerly culinary operations chef at Duke University, has become the first new director of dining services at Well-Spring in more than 26 years, upon the retirement of his predecessor. Katie Dannemiller

has been hired as new director of resident relations. She comes to Well-Spring from the Greensboro Grasshoppers, where she has worked since 2005, most recently as vice president of baseball relations.

April Mayberry,

who has served as health care administrator at The Village at Brookwood since August 2019, has been promoted to executive director.

Cameron Elgin

was recently named the chief nursing officer of behavioral health services for Cone Health.

Allison Lindenberg joined the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro staff as its development and donor engagement officer. Felicia Coleman joined the CFGG staff as its development and donor engagement assistant.

High Point native Teresa Loflin has joined Theatre Art Galleries as the marketing, communications and development manager.

Cadence Bank has announced the addition of veteran banker Ken Blackwell as senior vice president and director in the large corporate banking group.