Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant approved 51 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on March 15. Local individuals included Heather Sheffield Ambrose, Kelsey Rae Fields, Suzanne Graves Squires, all of Greensboro; John William Gibson III of Kernersville; and Dylan Mark Tuttle of Mayodan.

A CPA licensure applicant must pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements. CPAs licensed to practice in North Carolina must annually renew their license and complete at least 2,000 minutes (40 hours) of Continuing Professional Education each year.

* * * *

Sixteen companies competed recently in Launch Greensboro’s annual pitch competition, Capital Connects.

Running for more than 20 years, this event serves as a bridge between investors and entrepreneurs seeking capital for their companies.

Sarilla was the six-minute pitch winner, Hybridwerx was the two-minute pitch winner and the Little Light Series was a fan favorite.

Sarilla is an award-winning 0% alcohol sparkling beverage made with organic, fair trade tea leaves and botanicals that are grown using regenerative farming.

Hybridwerx is a company that provides camera-based solutions to help streamline administrative processes and reduce risk in workplaces.

Little Light Series is a literary and arts education company with a mission to energize, enlighten and empower kids through children’s books, art classes and more.

Ursula Dudley Oglesby and the Dudley Family was recognized as the 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year.

* * * *

Valencia Abbott, a social studies teacher at Rockingham Early College High School in Wentworth, has been elected to serve on North Carolina Council for the Social Studies Board of Directors. She will serve through 2026.

* * * *

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following:

Billy Lee, professor emeritus of art, was invited to give an online lecture at Xian Jianda Academy of Art in Beijing in January. In the lecture “Abstract Thinking in Art Education,” Professor Lee proposed that art education is “an organic process that must strike a balance between traditional training and contemporary ideas and technologies.”

Jennifer Meanley, associate professor of painting, printmaking and drawing, Barbara Campbell Thomas, professor of painting, printmaking and drawing, Mariam Stephan, professor of painting and Pat Wasserboehr, professor of ceramics and sculpture, are included in “Art of the State” by Liza Roberts. “Art of the State” is a recent publication from UNC Press that highlights the rich presence of contemporary art in North Carolina.

Joan Titus, associate professor of musicology, published the essay “Shostakovich, Arnshtam, and the Sound of the Cinematic Soviet Heroine” on musical representation of women in Soviet wartime film in the collection “Music, Authorship, Narration, and Art Cinema in Europe: 1940s to 1980s” (Routledge Press, 2022).

* * * *

Vi-Anne Antrum, chief nursing officer, Cone Health, will take a leading role in the development of health care executives. She has been appointed to the Council of Regents, the legislative body of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

More than 48,000 executives in health care are members of the American College of Healthcare Executives. The professional organization is heavily involved in career development and public policy on behalf of its members.

Antrum takes office as a regent March 18 prior to the college’s annual leadership conference in Chicago.

Announcements

The Guilford Merchants Association has announced the 2023 Board of Directors. Richard Beard, President/CEO of the Greensboro Sports Foundation will serve as chairman of the board. Additional members of the executive committee include: David Parrish, New Page Capital, vice chairman; John Thomas, IDeACOM of Central NC, treasurer; Clarence McDonald, Wells Fargo, immediate past chairman; Ford Bowers, Truist, past chairman; and Mark Prince, GMA/FirstPoint, president & CEO.

Board of directors members: Anita Bachmann, UnitedHealthcare; Scott Baker, TowneBank; Chris Dudley, High Point University; Chris Dunbar, Blue Ridge Companies; Jim Himes, Jr., WGHP/Fox 8; Mary McElroy, Atlantic Coast Conference; Robert Pompey Jr., N.C. A&T; Leah Price, Triad Business Bank; and Richard Vanore, Koury Corporation.

* * * *

The North Carolina Medical Society has launched the NCMS Association Retirement Plan, a new pooled retirement program that can help practices within the medical society’s membership reduce the administrative burden and fiduciary risk associated with their businesses’ retirement plans.

The NCMS Association Retirement Plan will help create scale and increase access to retirement resources and service providers that many independent practices would not otherwise be able to access. The pooled plan will be serviced by Curi Capital, Empower, and Pentegra, with Curi Capital taking on the lead investment advisor role.

* * * *

The Bluffs Restaurant at Doughton Park, milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, will reopen for the season on May 26, with a new team managing operations. Cal Ledbetter of The Bluffs Restaurant, LLC, will manage the restaurant.

The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Wednesdays.

Ledbetter will operate the historical restaurant under an agreement with the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation. The nonprofit holds a historic lease for the National Park Service facility and will be responsible for ongoing maintenance and improvements.

For directions and additional information, visit BluffsRestaurant.org.

* * * *

Twenty-two recruits will begin their first steps in a career as a firefighter with the Greensboro Fire Department on March 30. To be accepted into this recruit class, the candidates underwent a rigorous pre-hire process that included fitness and aptitude testing, thorough background check, drug test, oral interview and medical screening.

The 77th Recruit Class is comprised of men and women who are military veterans, college graduates and others with previous firefighting experience. Upon completion of the 26-week academy and successful completion of North Carolina State Firefighter Certification, the recruits will become sworn probationary firefighters. Graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 30 at the Carolina Theatre.

The probationary firefighters will then be assigned to various fire stations in the city. After six months, they will return to the recruit academy to undergo academic and practical testing to determine if they will remain with the city as firefighters.

The next academy is tentatively scheduled for fall 2023. The department is currently accepting applications for this class. For information, visit www.gfdnc.com.

On the Move

Walter Hammond has joined Klaussner Home Furnishings as its executive vice president and chief operating officer.

Phil M. Jones, a motivational business speaker and international bestselling author, has been named High Point University’s Persuasion Expert in Residence.