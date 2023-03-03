Achievers

UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts has announced the following achievements:

Jim Fisher, professor emeritus of theatre, has the “Historical Dictionary of Vaudeville” in press with Rowman & Littlefield. The book comes out in June and includes a chronology, an introduction and an extensive bibliography. The dictionary section has more than one thousand cross-referenced entries on performing artists, managers and agents, theater facilities and the terminology central to vaudeville’s history.

Dan Hale, assistant professor of animation, was selected for the ReGroup at GreenHill Artist Residency from May 23 to June 2.

Ellis & Winters has announced that Marcus Shields has been named a Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Fellow for 2023. Designed for experienced diverse lawyers, this intensive year-long professional development program connects high-potential diverse attorneys with leading general counsel, managing partners and their peers for mentoring and career guidance.

Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth advisor with Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services in Greensboro, was recently named to the 2023 Chairman’s Advisory Council for the 11th time.

Edmonds qualified for the council based on distinguished performance. He joins other top-ranked advisors to discuss current issues and business opportunities with Ameriprise Financial Chairman and CEO Jim Cracchiolo and other Ameriprise Financial leaders.

Announcements

The Eastern Triad Workforce Initiative has announced its first Eastern Triad Workforce Summit Employer Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on March 21 at Grandover, One Thousand Club Road, Greensboro. This breakfast seeks to connect employers to workforce resources through a series of panels focused on sourcing new employees, building a pipeline for future employees and how to retain the teams that are built.

Registration is free and limited to a maximum of two individuals per company.

The initiative is a business-led coalition of 25 stakeholders focused on education and workforce development in Alamance, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham Counties since 2017.

Check-in begins at 7:15 a.m.

To register, visit www.bit.ly/easterntriadworkforcesummit.

The deadline to apply for Rockingham County’s EMS Academy is March 10.

The academy collaborates between Rockingham Community College and Rockingham County EMS.

If selected for one of the positions, participants will start their EMS career in the classroom and hands-on training for the first three weeks.

Then the next four weeks, participants will be in class for 28 hours and 12 hours in the EMS unit. To apply, call 336-634-3000.

1544 Events celebrated the opening of their new business located at 1544 N. Fayetteville St. in Asheboro with a ribbon cutting on Feb. 24.

Donna Roberson and Beth Ross are the co-owners.

1544 Events hosts special events such as weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, etc. For information, call 336-964-3556 or visit www.1544eventcenter.com.

Awards

High Point University President Nido Qubein was recently selected as the 2023 recipient of the Lambert Engaged Leader Award by the North Carolina Campus Engagement executive board during the annual PACE Conference and Presidents Forum. HPU hosted the annual conference in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.

The award recognizes presidents and chancellors on how they have led efforts at their university to serve and improve the local community. Award recipients also demonstrate the characteristics of leadership, entrepreneurship, risk-taking and bold forward-thinking in the support of community engagement.

On the Move

High Point University recently announced Kimberly Drye-Dancy as the new executive director for the Center for Community Engagement.

UNCG College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean Bruce McClung has announced the appointment of Barbara Campbell Thomas as director of the School of Art. Thomas is currently professor of art at UNCG’s School of Art where she has taught for 20 years.

The Piedmont Triad Apartment Association, a multi-family housing organization, has welcomed Benjamin Brockschmidt of Winston-Salem as its new executive director.

After 41 years of dedicated service, Paul Dishmon has retired from the City of Eden. He began his career with the city as a meter reader in the early 80s, then worked in water and sewer, served as facility and grounds superintendent within parks and recreation, was interim director of public works and then became director of public works.

Terry Vernon, director of the City of Eden’s parks and recreation department, has announced that he plans to retire May 1. Assistant Director Ray Thomas will be appointed acting director upon the retirement of Vernon.

Carolina Core FC, an independent club that will join MLS NEXT Pro in 2024 and play its home matches at Truist Point, hired Andy Williams as head scout.