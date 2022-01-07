Business Milestones

Achievers
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro’s annual W2W Power of the Purse Luncheon honors the year’s award recipients and all of their contributions to the community.
Due to increasing concerns regarding COVID-19 the community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has postponed the lunch to March 7. The new date will coincide with Women’s History Month. Lisa Leslie, a former WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist, will deliver the keynote address.
Guilford County Sheriff Danny H. Rogers has announced the most recent 2022 promotional candidates: Captain Y.T. Sansour, Captain L.L. Howell, 1st Lt. J.M. Hasty, 1st Lt. J.R. Schipman, 1st Lt. J.S. Eaton, 1st Lt. J.R. Marshall, Lt. D.W. Cook, Lt. M.L. Suits, Sgt. T.R. Fee, Sgt C. K. Moon, Sgt N.D. Southern, Sgt M.M. Kennedy, Sgt G.K. Sadler, Master Cpl. R.J. Comito and Master Cpl. P.J. Murphy.
Announcements
The Cone Health Board of Trustees has added four new members and elevated others to leadership positions. The new members create the most diverse board in Cone Health’s history.
The 14-member Cone Health Board of Trustees provides guidance and direction for the Greensboro-based health network. Its decisions impact the types of health care services that will be available and where and how community members will access them.
The four new board members are: Dr. Ashley Brandon, a urologist with Cone Health Medical Group/Alliance Urology of Burlington; Maria Gonzalez, ClubFitness Greensboro CEO; Arthur Samet, CEO and chairman of Samet Corporation since 2000; and Dr. Vernon Stringer, a founding partner of Piedmont Healthcare for Women, P.A., Central Carolina Obstetrics and Gynecology Division in Greensboro.
The board also has new leadership.
Mae Douglas is the 10th leader of the board. Douglas is a retired corporate executive involved in community service and philanthropy.
Dr. James Maxwell was elected vice chairman. He is the retired president of Greensboro Radiology.
North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall and Truliant Federal Credit Union recently announced that Truliant has become the first North Carolina-based financial institution to complete a fully digital and fully remote electronic mortgage closing, or eClosing. The transaction included a paperless mortgage eClosing and also used the state’s temporary Emergency Video Notarization law.
It was the first North Carolina eClosing in which the buyer, notary and attorney were each in different physical locations. Previously, N.C. notaries were required to provide final “wet ink” signatures in person with homebuyers. A King homebuyer completed the eClosing with Truliant in Winston-Salem and a notary in Charlotte using the state’s Emergency Video Notarization law. The electronically notarized documents were accepted by the Stokes County Register of Deeds.
North Carolina adopted the temporary Emergency Video Notarization law in 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which enabled remote online notarization. Previously, eNotaries were required to be physically present when eClosing documents were signed. The state has not enacted a permanent RON law, but one is currently under consideration by the General Assembly.
In 2020, Truliant became the second North Carolina-based financial institution to offer a fully electronic mortgage closing process. Electronic closings—from mortgage applications to closing—significantly shorten the length of the mortgage process. No paper is exchanged throughout the process. The closing in this instance took 27 minutes from start to finish.
Beth Eller, vice president of Truliant Mortgage Services and a member of the N.C. Secretary of State’s 2021 eMortgage Closing Advisory Committee, oversaw the fully remote eClosing at Truliant. Eller launched Truliant’s eClosings program in 2020.
To view a video about North Carolina’s Electronic Mortgage Closing Initiative, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dufVIIB1jE4.
North Carolina Business Group on Health is accepting applications for its inaugural Culture of Wellness Awards.
The awards recognize the best employer well-being programs across the state and are open to employers of all sizes. Companies can apply at NCBGH.org/wellness through Feb. 14. Winners will be announced at NCBGH’s annual Spring Forum in May.
Theatre Art Galleries in High Point has announced plans to move to a new space in Congdon Yards. TAG will occupy more than 10,000 square feet on the ground floor of the Factory Building in Congdon Yards. Half of the footage will be dedicated to gallery and exhibition space, with the other half dedicated to classrooms.
The gallery will include moveable wall panels which will allow the gallery to be subdivided and reconfigured for each exhibit. There will be three large classrooms, allowing for classes in all media including drawing, painting and collage. One large classroom will be specially equipped for classes in ceramics, glass fusion and light metal work for jewelry making. Instruction will be available for all ages.
One new component will be a retail gift shop which will carry items not currently available in High Point.
TAG is working with Louis Cherry Architecture and Landmark Builders to design and upfit the space.
Construction will begin in February with completion slated for late spring.
On the Move
After 22 years of service to the community, Dr. Scott Cashion has announced his retirement and is merging his practice with Triad Pediatric Dentistry, the office of Dr. Sona Isharani and associates.
Valerie Davis Kiger, a UNCG graduate, has joined the Moravian Ministries Foundation in America as director of finance, a newly-created position. Reporting to President/CEO Chris Spaugh, she will be responsible for MMFA’s financial and operational effectiveness, lead strategic and work planning processes, and directly manage finance, administration, investments and information technology.
