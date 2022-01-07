Business Milestones

The awards recognize the best employer well-being programs across the state and are open to employers of all sizes. Companies can apply at NCBGH.org/wellness through Feb. 14. Winners will be announced at NCBGH’s annual Spring Forum in May.

•••

Theatre Art Galleries in High Point has announced plans to move to a new space in Congdon Yards. TAG will occupy more than 10,000 square feet on the ground floor of the Factory Building in Congdon Yards. Half of the footage will be dedicated to gallery and exhibition space, with the other half dedicated to classrooms.

The gallery will include moveable wall panels which will allow the gallery to be subdivided and reconfigured for each exhibit. There will be three large classrooms, allowing for classes in all media including drawing, painting and collage. One large classroom will be specially equipped for classes in ceramics, glass fusion and light metal work for jewelry making. Instruction will be available for all ages.

One new component will be a retail gift shop which will carry items not currently available in High Point.