Business Milestones

Achievers

Children’s Law Center of Central N.C. welcomed Imam Joèl Saahir, resident imam of Masjid Al-Muminun, to its board of directors.

* * * *

Creative Greensboro has chosen “Nice White Parents 2016” by Tamara Kissane as the winner of the 2023 New Play Project and Mark Gilbert Award. “Nice White Parents 2016” will be produced by Creative Greensboro in collaboration with the local theater arts group Scrapmettle Entertainment in January 2023. Information will be available at creativegreensboro.com.

The New Play Project has been presented for 29 years with support from the Mark Gilbert estate, annually awarding a $500 cash prize along with a workshop production of the selected play. More than 17 plays were submitted by North Carolina playwrights this year. The final selection was curated in partnership with Sarah Hankins of Triad Stage, Deonna Kelli Sayed of the North Carolina Writers Network and Janice Jefferies from Scrapmettle.

Announcements

Launch Greensboro’s signature accelerator program, LaunchLab Growth, will celebrate 12 new companies in the region at Demo Day on May 23.

Community members are encouraged to attend to meet the entrepreneurs, hear their pitches and connect with the entrepreneurial community. The event will take place at Elm & Bain, 620B S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

Pitches will begin at 5:15 p.m.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/3ynwc8tc.

Awards

The Guilford County Division of Public Health has been named the 2021 North Carolina Public Health Association Dr. Sarah Taylor Morrow Health Department of the Year. This award is given to health departments who have demonstrated outstanding and exemplary health initiatives and programs.

The health department was awarded the NCPHA Health Department of the Year for its unique ability to provide COVID-19 services while simultaneously addressing priority health issues in Guilford County. Dr. Iulia Vann is director of the Guilford County health department.

Some of the department’s work recognized in the decision includes:

Guilford County Formerly Incarcerated Transition Program

Care management for high risk pregnancy

Addressing the needs of community members with housing insecurity

Collaborative opioid awareness and outreach efforts

COVID-19 testing, contract tracing, surveillance, vaccinations, mitigation and a nationally recognized communication campaign.

Award winners receive a prize of $1,000.

* * * *

Four Guilford Metro 911 employees were honored at the recent N.C. Public Safety Communications Conference in Wilmington.

Jeri Phillips was named the N.C. National Emergency Number Association Telecommunicator of the Year.

Angela Mitchell was named the N.C. NENA Communications Supervisor of the Year.

Keith Hayes was named the N.C. Association of Public Safety Communications Officials Radio Technician of the Year.

Melanie Neal was honored with the N.C. APCO Craig Moser Award, given to one who has shown exceptional contributions to the betterment of the APCO chapter and promoted improvements that benefit all members. Having won this award, Neal will also be inducted into the N.C. APCO Hall of Honors.

At the meeting, GM 911s Operations Manager Christine Moore was also sworn in as president of N.C. APCO, which has more than 1,500 members.

On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Jeff Hibbard to the role of chief digital officer. Previously, Hibbard was the senior vice president, digital experience and business transformation.

UNCG’s College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean bruce d. mcclung has announced the appointment of Clare Parker as assistant professor of costume design in the School of Theatre and Nathaniel Mitchell as lecturer of music theory in the School of Music.

Fidelity Bank has announced that Thomas Lindh has joined its team in High Point as vice president and business development officer.

Greensboro has hired Shameka Dorestant as its first chief sustainability officer. In this role, Dorestant will be responsible for helping the city become a more environmentally-focused agency and helping the greater Greensboro community become more environmentally, economically and socially sustainable.

The Kellin Foundation recently welcomed a new development director, Scott Silknitter.

Christy Crowell, Toni Lee and Penny Mukina have joined Pinnacle Financial Partners’ client services team as financial services specialists. They are working in the Concord, Huntersville Birkdale and Mooresville Lake Norman offices, respectively.

Robin Yount will join Team Reidsville as main street manager and market square coordinator May 16. Yount served for more than 20 years as tourism manager for Rockingham County.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.