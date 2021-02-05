Business Milestones

In a return to the company’s roots, SFW, a retail-focused marketing company, is changing its name to Sales Factory. The company has been known as SFW since 2014, when the company combined with Winston-Salem-based Woodbine.

In addition to the name change, the company is unveiling a new logo and has launched a new website.

For information, visit https://salesfactory.com/.

Awards

Three local leaders were honored Jan. 27 for their dedication to the community during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.

Ursula Dudley Oglesby is the 2020 recipient of the Athena Award. Dudley Oglesby is the president and recruiter-in-chief for Dudley Beauty. Her mother, Eunice Dudley, is also an Athena.

Charles and Cheryl McQueary are the 2020 recipients of the Thomas Z. Osborne Distinguished Citizen Award.

Cheryl currently serves as a board member and secretary for Greensboro Transit Authority and has previously held roles with the N.C. DOT Board of Transportation and the Greater Greensboro, High Point and Burlington/Graham transportation advisory committees.