Business Milestones

Achievers
Michael Crumpton, UNCG’s interim dean of University Libraries and associate professor, and Nora Bird, director of graduate studies and associate professor in the library and information science department of UNCG’s School of Education, have recently published a book. They are co-editors of “Emerging Human Resource Trends in Academic Libraries.” The book presents the collective wisdom of human resource librarians and administrators who have been in the forefront of applying human resource principles in academic libraries.
UNCG's University Libraries’ processing archivist Patrick Dollar and archivist Scott Hinshaw in the Martha Blakeney Hodges Special Collections and University Archives at UNCG have received their digital archives specialist certificate from the Society of American Archivists.
Hinshaw, a two-time alumnus, graduated from UNCG with dual majors in Ancient Greek and Latin languages and historical archaeology and began working at the University Libraries in 1999. After receiving his bachelor of arts degree, Hinshaw obtained his master of arts degree in American history with an historical preservation certificate from UNCG. Dollar joined University Libraries in 2017 and received his bachelor of arts degree from UNC-Chapel Hill with dual degrees in journalism and English. He obtained his master of arts degree in English from UNCG and also holds a master’s degree in library science from UNC-Chapel Hill.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern is celebrating Black History Month by honoring Kizzmekia Corbett, Jamilla Pinder and Captain Derrick Smith.
Pinder is assistant director, healthy communities, at Cone Health, where she has been employed for more than 20 years. Her work was instrumental in helping Cone Health establish its COVID-19 community testing services.
In February, Biscuitville is giving away commemorative bookmarks featuring Smith to customers while supplies last. The bookmarks contain a coupon for a free sausage biscuit from Biscuitville for customers’ next visit.
Along with Smith, both Corbett and Pinder will be featured online through other digital media.
Carolyn J. Woodruff will continue to serve on the board of directors for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Blue Ridge Bank, following the merger announced Feb. 1 of Blue Ridge Bankshares and Bay Banks of Virginia.
Woodruff is a founding advisory director of Carolina State Bank, a division of Blue Ridge Bank. She is the CEO of Woodruff Family Law Group in Greensboro.
Announcements
In a return to the company’s roots, SFW, a retail-focused marketing company, is changing its name to Sales Factory. The company has been known as SFW since 2014, when the company combined with Winston-Salem-based Woodbine.
In addition to the name change, the company is unveiling a new logo and has launched a new website.
For information, visit https://salesfactory.com/.
Awards
Three local leaders were honored Jan. 27 for their dedication to the community during the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.
Ursula Dudley Oglesby is the 2020 recipient of the Athena Award. Dudley Oglesby is the president and recruiter-in-chief for Dudley Beauty. Her mother, Eunice Dudley, is also an Athena.
Charles and Cheryl McQueary are the 2020 recipients of the Thomas Z. Osborne Distinguished Citizen Award.
Cheryl currently serves as a board member and secretary for Greensboro Transit Authority and has previously held roles with the N.C. DOT Board of Transportation and the Greater Greensboro, High Point and Burlington/Graham transportation advisory committees.
Charles was appointed to be the nation’s first under secretary for science and technology in the department of Homeland Security by President George W. Bush on March 21, 2003. On July 27, 2006, the president appointed him as the director of operational test and evaluation in the department of defense.
Two hardscape projects that used Pine Hall Brick pavers took first place in their respective categories on Jan. 26 at the Hardscape North America awards. Skiff House, built in 1850 on the banks of the Ohio River in Covington, Ky., got an expansive modern patio and walkways. Urby Harrison, a much newer urban apartment community in Harrison, N.J. got sidewalks and plazas.
A third Pine Hall Brick paver project won the award for honorable mention in a commercial application for Lemon Avenue, a uniquely ornate streetscape in Sarasota, Fla.
This year, the ceremony was held during the Interlocking Concrete Pavement Institute’s virtual HNA education event, HNA To Go, which substituted for the regular HNA trade show this year because of the pandemic.
The 2020 award winners are scheduled to be on display at the 2021 Hardscape North America event, scheduled for Oct. 20-22 at the KY Expo Center in Louisville, Ky.
For 2020, a record 169 projects competed among 18 hardscape categories.
Employees with the Greensboro Fire, Parks and Recreation, Planning, Police, and Transportation departments were honored Feb. 2 as winners of the 2020 Employee Innovation Awards. The annual awards recognize city of Greensboro employees who have devised innovative and impactful solutions that improved the city’s services or productivity.
First place winners received a $2,500 prize and second place winners received a $500 prize, to be split between recipients in cases where a joint project won. This year prizes were sponsored in part by the Guilford Merchants Association.
Innovation Awards: First place, Fire Capt. Curtis Woody; second place, Parking Enforcement supervisor Walter Jordan.
Impact Awards: First place, planner Dana Clukey, Police Officer Trent Walker and Equity and Inclusion specialist Vonda Wingate; second place, Parks and Recreation assistant athletic director Phil Hardin, facility coordinator Chamreece Diggs and athletics superintendent Austin Homan.
Employees in the Communications, Coliseum, Parks and Recreation, and Library departments, as well as Creative Greensboro and the Office of Equipment and Inclusion, were awarded honorable mentions for a wide range of projects, including many that offered innovative ways to continue to provide services to residents during the pandemic.
For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/innovation.
On the Move
- The xity of High Point has announced the following: Jeron Hollis, formerly the city's director of communications and public engagement, has accepted the role of managing director of communication and public engagement; Jelani Biggs, formerly the city's human relations manager, has accepted the new position of diversity equity and inclusion officer; and Stephen Hawryluk has accepted the position of budget manager. Hawryluk is currently the assistant budget director in Winston-Salem and will begin his new position with the xity of High Point on Feb. 15.
- Vini Kuker, a two-time UNCG alumnus, has accepted the position of evening/weekend manager in the Harold Schiffman Music Library of UNCG’s University Libraries. Also, Christopher Hopkins has joined the access services department of the Jackson Library as a search and weekend manager.
- Michael Humphrey has joined the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro as its vice president, operations and equity.
- Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Emily Averill to the newly created position of senior director of member service operations. Previously, Averill was the director of member financial center operations.
- Sherry S. Hunt, with Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, has become an Ameriprise Financial private wealth adviser.
- Britney Dent will serve in a full-time capacity as director of programs for LEAD Girls of N.C. Dent holds a bachelors in sociology from UNCG, where she is also pursuing a masters degree.
- Carruthers & Roth named attorney Christopher W. Genheimer as director of the firm effective Jan. 1.
Send Milestones to people@greensboro.com.