Business Milestones

Achievers

Kernersville native Robert Eskridge, an audit associate at BDO, an accounting and consulting firm in Raleigh, recently passed his fourth and final CPA exam — passing all on the first attempt.

The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame has announced its inaugural class of emerging leaders who will participate in the Home Furnishings Leadership Institute at High Point University on Feb. 20-24. The 25 participants were selected from a nominated pool of candidates.

The Leadership Institute will focus on the four pillars of leadership skills as agents of change: Vision, given by Ron Wanek, Ashley Furniture Industries; communication, given by Bob Maricich, International Market Centers; execution, given by John Bray, Vanguard Furniture; and culture, given by Irv Blumkin, Nebraska Furniture Mart. Select faculty from the university’s Phillips School of Business and the Nido R. Qubein School of Communications will lead a combination of lectures and discussions.