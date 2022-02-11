Business Milestones

Achievers
Kernersville native Robert Eskridge, an audit associate at BDO, an accounting and consulting firm in Raleigh, recently passed his fourth and final CPA exam — passing all on the first attempt.
•••
The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame has announced its inaugural class of emerging leaders who will participate in the Home Furnishings Leadership Institute at High Point University on Feb. 20-24. The 25 participants were selected from a nominated pool of candidates.
The Leadership Institute will focus on the four pillars of leadership skills as agents of change: Vision, given by Ron Wanek, Ashley Furniture Industries; communication, given by Bob Maricich, International Market Centers; execution, given by John Bray, Vanguard Furniture; and culture, given by Irv Blumkin, Nebraska Furniture Mart. Select faculty from the university’s Phillips School of Business and the Nido R. Qubein School of Communications will lead a combination of lectures and discussions.
The members of the inaugural class of the Home Furnishings Leadership Institute are: Alice Anderson, accessory buyer, Haverty’s Furniture; Ryan Blumkin, executive vice president, Nebraska Furniture Mart; Tan Cheeranont, director of planning and purchasing, Hooker Furnishings Company; Alex Cihak, vice president of business development, Elements International; Bo Coconis, vice president/general manager, Coconis Furniture; Ryan Fitzpatrick, head of furniture, décor and textiles, Wayfair; Anderson Gibbons, chief marketing officer, STI/Revolution; Sydney Harris, director of organizational development, Furnitureland South; Kyle Heikes, senior client strategist, FurnitureDealer.net; Jill Johnson, vice president of marketing, Tempur Sealy International; Alex Kirsch, president of dealer services, FurnitureDealer.net; Mike Korzin, director of retail operations, La-Z-Boy; Ryan Mahoney, senior vice president — leasing, International Market Centers; Damian Pherigo, vice president, C.S. Wo & Sons; Jason Phillips, vice president, Phillips Collection; Troy Pittenger, vice president of finance, Norwalk Furniture; Shane Pohlman, director of furniture, Nebraska Furniture Mart; Bennett Rasmussen, controller, RC Willey; Patrick Shelton, vice president of sales, Valdese Weavers; Patrick Spaugh, attorney, Womble Bond Dickinson LLP; Garland Turner, vice president new projects, 1915 South; Travis Wagner, senior vice president of global manufacturing, Ashley Furniture Industries; Cameron Wanek, senior vice president of supply chain planning and business analytics, Ashley Furniture Industries; Erin Weir, vice president and cofounder, Gail Doby Coaching; and Jared Worrall, national sales manager, Classic Home.
•••
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners announced that 49 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in December.
Local individuals included Ayesha Zeb of Archdale, Linsey Nicole Wade of Climax and K’La ShaQueen Brewington and Ginisa McCarthy Ebert, both of Greensboro.
The candidates must now meet the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements to become licensed as North Carolina CPAs.
•••
Fayetteville Realtor Wendy Harris was installed as 2022 N.C. Realtors president during a recent ceremony in Greensboro.
Local 2022 N.C. Realtors who were installed as district vice presidents included Ray Alexander (Region 5) and John McPherson (Region 6).
•••
The Elderlaw Firm founder and owner, Dennis J. Toman, has been recognized once again as a Super Lawyer. This summer Toman will celebrate his 25th anniversary as an elder law attorney.
Announcements
Carolina Sundries at 404 S. Spring St. in Burlington held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Feb. 5.
Owned by Casey and Emily Lewis, it is a full-service café and grocery store focusing on fresh and local foods, dry goods, and an eclectic mix of merchandise from North Carolina and beyond.
For information, call 336-639-7733 or visit www.carolinasundries.com.
•••
The North Carolina A&T Real Estate Foundation has revealed the logo for its new $60 million mixed-use, multi-phase development called The Resurgent.
View a short video of the new logo with renderings of The Resurgent development at tinyurl.com/2x5fw2tj.
Awards
High Point University recently welcomed local business owners and city of High Point leaders to the annual Community Partner Luncheon.
The following awards were presented:
HPU’s 2021 Spirit to Serve Award — LaQuinta Hotel
HPU’s 2021 Crowd Favorite Award — High Point Bagels
HPU’s Five-Star Review Award — Beamer Tire
On the Move
Eastern Music Festival has announced the addition of Erika Frazier, a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist from Winston-Salem, as the organization’s new media and communications director. Planning is already underway for EMF’s 61st season, to be held June 25-July 30 at Guilford College and other venues in Greensboro and across the state.
Burlington City Manager Hardin Watkins recently announced his retirement from city management effective March 6.
Lumos and NorthState have hired Nora Mitchell as corporate controller and Mike Saperstein as head of government affairs and general counsel. Mitchell comes from Segra, where she served as senior director, assistant controller and director of accounting. Saperstein succeeds Mary McDermott, who is retiring after 21 years. Saperstein most recently served as vice president, strategic initiatives and partnerships for U.S. Telecom-The Broadband Association.
Aaron Saunders has been named executive director of Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro at Drawbridge Parkway. The 160,000-square-foot facility opens this spring. Samantha Vaughn has been promoted to nursing director for the children’s unit, the pediatric intensive care unit and the children’s emergency department at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Kara Baldwin has been named the director of grant sponsored programs for GTCC. Baldwin was the director of federal TRIO programs at UNCG where she oversaw four grant programs and supervised a professional staff of 12.
Send press releases to