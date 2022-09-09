Business Milestones

Achievers

At its September meeting, the War Memorial Commission unanimously elected William H. Sullivan III as its new chairman and Chidi Akwari as its new vice chairman.

Appointed by Greensboro City Council, members of the commission serve as the volunteer advisory board for the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Sullivan has been a member of the commission since 2018 and was previously serving as the commission’s vice chairman. Sullivan, the retired former president and treasurer of Greensboro-based Sullivan Mechanical, succeeds Maxine Bakeman as the group’s chairperson.

The idea of creating a community war memorial — which would later evolve into the Coliseum Complex — was first proposed in 1944 by Sullivan’s grandfather, former Greensboro Mayor William H. Sullivan Sr., who would serve as chairman of the War Memorial Fund Commission. Following voter approval of a bond to fund the project in 1956, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in 1958, and later that year the inaugural advisory board (entitled the War Memorial Commission), which included Sullivan Sr. as one of its members, was formed.

A real estate broker/owner at Akwari & Company, Akwari has been a member of the commission since 2018.

* * * *

The following partners at Law Firm Carolinas have been named to the N.C. Pro Bono Honor Society: Carole Albright, Emily Meister and Jim Slaughter. The society recognizes attorneys who performed at least 50 hours of pro bono legal service during the prior year, which includes free or reduced legal services to clients and activities to improve the legal profession.

* * * *

Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt recently recognized eight Randolph County Animal Control officers with a Sheriff’s Commendation for their recent efforts in the seizure of 55 animals, one of the largest cases in Randolph County history.

On June 17, Randolph County Animal Control responded to 5669 Sandalwood Drive in Denton referencing a possible animal neglect case. Animal control officers assisted deputies in the execution of a search warrant, which led to the immediate seizure of 55 animals due to poor living conditions or health and well-being. The majority of animals seized suffered severe medical conditions such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, infestation of fleas and other insects, untreated wounds and other serious conditions.

The following Randolph County ACOs were recognized for their work on the case: Randolph County Animal Services Director Jonathan Moody (ACO field operations manager), Jonathan Galtney, Robert Godfrey, Donna Zogopolous, Matthew Auman, Yessenia Reyes, McKenzie Beeson and Sarah Brower.

* * * *

Barbara R. Morgenstern of the law firm of Morgenstern & Associates has been selected by her peers for inclusion in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America in the practice areas of family law and family law mediation. She has received this honor every year since 1996.

* * * *

Hauntworld Magazine, a directory of haunted houses and horror attractions, has unveiled this year’s Top 13 spookiest attractions. Kersey Valley Spooky Woods in Archdale, opening Sept. 24, ranked in eighth place.

Founded in 1985 from a dare between teenagers to enter an abandoned farmhouse, Kersey Valley has evolved to become a full weekend of attractions — from zipline tours, escape games, ax throwing tours, daytimefamily events with the Maize Adventure and the popular spooky woods.

Announcements

Towne Insurance Agency has announced the acquisition of Lee-Moore Insurance, a full-service, independent agency with locations in West End, Broadway and Carrboro. In addition to serving the insurance needs of businesses, families and individuals, Lee-Moore has developed a specialty knowledge of insuring golf courses and the team serves premier public and private golf course operations throughout the southeastern U.S.

On the Move

Culp has announced that Tommy Bruno will be joining the company as executive vice president of Culp Home Fashions. Bruno has served as the vice president of business development, alternative channels for Tempur + Sealy since 2018. The company also announced the planned retirement of Sandy Brown,

president of the Culp Home Fashions division, effective Dec. 31.

Tim O’Donnell

, a chef who is a veteran of both the kitchen and the classroom, has been named the program director, culinary arts and hospitality at GTCC.

Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, has announced that

Victoria Horne

has joined the brokerage as well as the Blue Door Group Team.