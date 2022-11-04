Business Milestones

Achievers

Cone Health Foundation, Guilford County’s largest health-specific philanthropy, has added new members to its board of directors: Laura Pratt, senior vice president and manager of commercial banking for the Triad, First Citizens Bank; and José A. Sandoval, assistant vice president, financial center manager with American National Bank and Trust Company.

Cone Health Foundation also elected the following board officers: Chairwoman, Kim Gatling, partner, Fox Rothschild; vice-chairwoman, Kristen Yntema, president and CEO, AuthoraCare Collective; secretary, Dr. Kelly Leggett, clinical transformation officer, Cone Health; treasurer, Wilson Lester, managing partner, Partners in Equity.

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 91 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on Oct. 24.

Local individuals included: Timothy Brian Kearns and John Alexander Reda II, both of Greensboro; Katherine Lindsey Way of Liberty; and Evan Anthony Piccirillo of Summerfield.

Randolph Community College’s nursing program was recently ranked third in the state for 2023 by RegisteredNursing.org, an organization of RNs based in California whose mission is to “promote excellence in nursing by enabling future and current nurses with the education and employment resources they need to succeed.” It was the seventh nursing school and program rankings for the organization.

Western Carolina University had the top program, while Central Piedmont Community College ranked second.

For the complete list, visit www.registerednursing.org/state/north-carolina/.

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 47 North Carolina candidates, including Jeremy Carl Truhel of Greensboro, passed the Uniform CPA Examination in September.

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the following local individuals to the Andrea Harris Task Force:

Adrienne Spinner

of Whitsett as a member of the North Carolina Council for Women. Spinner is the director of organizing at the North Carolina Housing Coalition.

Lenora Richardson Campbell

of Greensboro as a member at-large. Campbell recently retired after serving as the dean of the college of health and human sciences at N.C. A&T.

In June 2020, Cooper established the Andrea Harris Task Force to identify best practices to help create economic stability in disadvantaged communities, improve health and wellness in underserved areas, and achieve environmental justice.

Law Firm Carolinas partner Michael Taliercio has been re-elected president of the American College of Parliamentary Lawyers. ACPL was created in 2007 to acknowledge attorneys who have distinguished themselves through contributions to the practice of parliamentary law, including lawyers that work with nonprofit associations, unions, HOA and condo associations, houses of worship, and governmental bodies. Taliercio is both an attorney and a professional registered parliamentarian with the National Association of Parliamentarians.

Allegacy Federal Credit Union recently announced the appointment of Quintin Williams as associate board member.

Williams comes to the associate board position with a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and an MBA from High Point University. He is the chief operating officer at Debbie’s Staffing Services.

Workout Anytime, a 185-plus unit leader in the fitness franchise industry, has signed an agreement to open a 24/7 club in Oak Ridge, Holly Springs and Walkertown with Oak Ridge marking the franchise brand’s 18th unit within North Carolina and its 45th location signed in 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt and Steve Pogue to the Workout Anytime family,” said Terri Harof, director of franchise development at Workout Anytime.

Workout Anytime plans to open 25 locations in 2022. Additionally, the brand is targeting Alabama, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Arizona for growth.

The startup costs for a Workout Anytime franchise range from $967,350 to $2,071,550, including the franchise fee. For information, visit https://workoutanytimefranchise.com.

Businesses struggling to find manufacturing, automotive or information technology employees are invited to learn about Randolph County’s local youth apprenticeship program, Apprenticeship Randolph. Randolph Community College is hosting a Randolph County Employer Interest Luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the JB and Claire Davis Corporate Training Center on the Asheboro Campus.

RSVP by Nov. 9 to Stacey Miller, director of apprenticeships and pathways, at 336-318-4958 or tinyurl.com/44cy9ykh.

Each year, UNCG’s college of visual and performing arts honors a select group of alumni for their achievements in artistic performance, research and education. The Distinguished Alumni Award recipients represent excellence in art, dance, music and theater.

This year, this award is being given to four distinguished alumni.

Among the four is UNCG Professor Emerita of Dance Melinda Waegerle. In 1981, Weagerle earned her B.S. in dance education from UNCG, where she studied under Sue Stinson. She started her career as the first dance educator in the Durham City Public Schools. She was hired to teach dance in Guilford County Schools at Parkview Village Elementary School in 1994, where she was formally recognized as “Teacher of the Year’’ in 2000.

Sofia Crisp was named the recipient of the 2022 NC Realtors Ben Ball Community Service Award during the recent NC Realtors Convention and Expo in Cherokee.

Crisp currently works as the executive director of the Housing Consultants Group and will be the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association President in 2023.

Also, Kathy Haines was named the recipient of the 2022 NC Realtors Region 5 Service Award at the same event.

Haines currently works as a real estate agent with Kathy Haines Homes Powered by EXP and was a regional vice president for NCR during 2021-2022.

Applied Systems, a global provider of cloud-based software, has awarded the 2022 Pinnacle Award to Towne Insurance Agency. As Applied’s highest honor, the Pinnacle Awards recognize partnerships with Applied Systems and celebrate innovative use of technology in driving digital transformation, business success and partnership in creating a connected insurance experience.

W. Douglas Russell is president and CEO of Towne Insurance.

“These are trailblazing organizations who are leading the way in delivering a more connected insurance experience by embracing digital technology that drives productivity, connectivity, intelligence, and value for their customers and business,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems, of the recipients of this year’s Pinnacle Awards.

The award was presented to Towne Insurance at Applied Net 2022, the world’s largest gathering of independent agents, brokers, insurers and managing general agents, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Joel Davis

, who has led firefighting academies and provided North Carolina state firefighter certification for more than a decade, has been named the program director of fire protection technology for GTCC.

High Point University has welcomed the following new faculty members: Wanek School of Natural Sciences —

Jeremy Whitson, assistant professor of biology; Yul E. Sim, instructor of biology; Prashant Waiker, instructor of biology and teaching postdoctoral scholar; and Jacob Brooks, visiting assistant professor of physics. Nido R. Qubein School of Communication — Robin Lindner, assistant professor of the practice of strategic communication; Jeffrey Bullins, instructor of media production; Nicholas Buzzelli, instructor of strategic communication; and Matt Jenkins, assistant professor of the practice of strategic communication. Hayworth School of Arts and Design — Jesse Galas, assistant professor of musical theater, and Brandon Wallace, assistant professor of technical theater. Earl N. Phillips School of Business — Bradley Venable, assistant professor of the practice of supply chain management; Jason Williams, assistant professor of the practice of management; and Brandon Dragone, visiting instructor of economics. Stout School of Education — Tina Johnson, associate professor of leadership studies; Jordan Widelock, assistant professor of educator preparation; Doris Brown, assistant professor of special education; Hilary Tanck, assistant professor of educator preparation; and Tara Shollenberger, assistant professor of leadership studies. School of Humanities and Behavioral Science — Shannon Lalor, instructor of Latin American history; Carmen Calhoun, instructor of Spanish; Autumn Grosser, instructor of English; Jonathan Sorensen, visiting assistant professor of criminal justice; MaryEllen Martino, visiting instructor of English; Gordon Ballingrud, assistant professor of political science; Morgane Haesen, assistant professor of French; and Mark Plume

, associate professor of sociology