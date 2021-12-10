Business Milestones

Achievers
Sheetz has been named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Parents in 2021 by Great Places to Work. This list, now in its sixth year, recognizes companies that provide generous work environments for parents through parental leave, flexible scheduling, supportive services such as backup child care and more. Sheetz was ranked 83rd on this year’s list and is the only convenience store to make the list.
To see the list, visit www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/parents/2021.
* * * *
The Golden LEAF Board of Directors recently elected board officers and committee chairpersons. Local individuals included Don Flow of Forsyth County as chairman of the board and Barry Dodson of Rockingham County, a committee chairman on the audit committee.
* * * *
Randolph Community College is ranked 16th nationally on Niche’s Best Community Colleges list for 2022.
The Best Community Colleges ranking is based on analysis of academic, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with reviews from students and alumni.
To view the list, visit www.niche.com/colleges/search/best-community-colleges.
* * * *
Greensboro Realtor/broker Melissa Greer has been recognized as a national influencer for 2021.
Greer, who is based in Greensboro, has been a Realtor/broker for 36 years, and last month she also received national recognition for closed transactions in the previous year. In addition, Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services recently recognized Greer as the number three sales associate in its international network.
Greer is producer and co-host of “Melissa Unscripted”, a weekly podcast.
* * * *
Matthew Soule, former president and CEO of Ennis-Flint, has been re-appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the GTCC board of trustees for a second four-year term.
* * * *
MM Interior Design Group of Greensboro has announced that Joy Troyer has passed her final NCIDQ exam, a series of technical exams which certifies her at the highest level in the interior design industry.
* * * *
As part of the effort to improve customer service at driver license offices statewide, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has added 41 new driver license examiner graduates, including Michael Hopkins at Greensboro West duty station.
The new employees recently graduated from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School and participated in a recognition ceremony Dec. 7.
Awards
Old Dominion Freight Line’s premium service has earned the MASTIO Quality Award for national less-than-truckload carriers for a 12th consecutive year. The industry’s comprehensive study ranked Old Dominion as the top national carrier according to logistics professionals assessing carrier performance across 28 key attributes.
* * * *
William Latture of Well-Spring Retirement Community in Greensboro received the 2021 John D. Morgan Award for Lifetime Service to Omicron Delta Kappa during a virtual awards ceremony Dec. 3. Latture, a 1948 initiate of the Washington and Lee University Circle (chapter), has been involved with ODK throughout his life. He was a longtime member of the society’s Foundation Board of Trustees and is an emeritus trustee of the Omicron Delta Kappa Society and Educational Foundation. He serves the society as a member of its board awards committee.
Latture retired in 1982 after 33 years as an executive with Blue Bell.
On the Move
Marcus Thomas has joined the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro as a program officer for community impact.
Tonya Smith-Jackson, who has worked for N.C. A&T since 2013, most recently as senior vice provost for Academic Affairs, will be the new interim provost and executive vice chancellor of Academic Affairs at A&T. Smith-Jackson is a research engineer with academic leadership experience, including a stint as a program director at the National Science Foundation.
The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has announced Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman will retire effective Dec. 31.
Aashka Mehta has been promoted to vice president of post-acute care for Cone Health. This is a new position at the health network. Post-acute care refers to services that a person may need after they leave the hospital.
High Point University welcomed 11 new staff members this month: Nayasia Coleman, assistant director of the Center for Community Engagement; George Colvin, counselor; Sarah Duysen, assistant director of athletic communications for general athletics; Jonathan Hicks, computing support analyst; Amna Hussain, department administrator of HPU’s Office of Student Success; Gregory Keever, network analyst; Lauren Kowtko, student success coach as a part of Student Success; Zachary Oliver, computing support analyst; Markita Rowe, coordinator of electronic communications in the Office of Institutional Advancement; John Schoultz, education liaison for the Doctor of Medical Science Program; and Cody Trudell, administrative assistant for Student Accounts.
Samaritan Ministries has named Mynikah Ezellas marketing manager. Earlier in her career, Ezell worked at the Bryan Family YMCA in Greensboro and the YMCA of the Triangle Association office in Raleigh.
High Point City Manager Tasha Logan Ford announced Dec. 7 that Gregory Ferguson has been appointed deputy city manager and will transition to this role on Jan. 2.
Announcements
Sherrill Furniture Company, a high-end furniture manufacturer, will create 90 new jobs in Catawba County, and invest $2.96 million to open a new custom upholstery production facility in Conover.
The company was founded in Catawba County in 1945 and is managed by Charles Sherrill, the third generation of Sherrill family leadership.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.