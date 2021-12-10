Business Milestones

Achievers

Sheetz has been named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Parents in 2021 by Great Places to Work. This list, now in its sixth year, recognizes companies that provide generous work environments for parents through parental leave, flexible scheduling, supportive services such as backup child care and more. Sheetz was ranked 83rd on this year’s list and is the only convenience store to make the list.

To see the list, visit www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/parents/2021.

* * * *

The Golden LEAF Board of Directors recently elected board officers and committee chairpersons. Local individuals included Don Flow of Forsyth County as chairman of the board and Barry Dodson of Rockingham County, a committee chairman on the audit committee.

* * * *

Randolph Community College is ranked 16th nationally on Niche’s Best Community Colleges list for 2022.

The Best Community Colleges ranking is based on analysis of academic, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education, along with reviews from students and alumni.