Business Milestones

Awards

The Kleban Foundation celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre with the announcement of the 2022 prizewinners. The Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theater lyricist has been awarded to César Alvarez, a Greensboro native.

Alvarez is a composer, lyricist, playwright and performance maker and is an assistant professor of music at Dartmouth College.

Since its inception, Kleban Prize winners have been selected by judging panels comprised of the theater’s most respected artists and administrators. The trio of award-winning judges making the final determination this year were 2018 Kleban Prize-winning lyricist Sarah Hammond; Obie Award-winning composer, lyricist and music director Or Matias; and actor Manu Narayan.

The foundation was established in 1988 under the will of Edward L. Kleban, best known as the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist of the musical “A Chorus Line.” Kleban’s will make provisions for annual prizes, which in recent years have totaled $100,000 each, payable over two years, to be given to the most promising lyricist and librettist in American musical theater.

