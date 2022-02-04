Business Milestones

Achievers
Virtual Repertory Theatre Collective, a bi-coastal theater company that exclusively performs online, is offering “Pride and Prejudice” at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12 and 4 p.m. Feb. 6 and 13, live via Zoom.
Marcia James of Greensboro plays as Lady Catherine.
To see a short interview of James, visit tinyurl.com/45shtdd4.
For information, call 571-349-0784 or visit www.eventbrite.com/e/229895061317.
* * * *
Nido Qubein, High Point University president, led the keynote address at the 2022 North Carolina Economic Outlook on Jan. 20. The event was hosted by the Raleigh, Charlotte and Triad Business journals inside the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. The event focused on the growth and business climate of the state. Qubein’s address encouraged leaders to appreciate positive business forecasts in the coming year, as well as the opportunity to conduct business in the United States.
After the keynote address, a panel of three state business leaders discussed the findings from a recent research survey that will help local businesses, officials and state leaders with ways to move forward in the coming year. Mitchell Silver, principal and vice president of urban planning at McAdams, moderated the panel with Brent Ciliano, chief investment officer at First Citizens Bank, and Lory Kelley, CPA and managing partner at Bernard Robinson & Company as panelists.
* * * *
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper appointed HPU professor the Rev. Joe Blosser to serve on the NC Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service in 2021. Recently, Blosser was elected by the commission to serve as its chairman. In this role, he promotes service and volunteering to improve lives, strengthen communities and foster civic engagement across the state. The commission oversees the state AmeriCorps programs, disaster volunteers and donations, promotes volunteer initiatives, and more. Blosser is the executive director of HPU’s Center for Community Engagement, associate professor of religion and philosophy, and the founding director of the HPU Bonner Leader Program and the AmeriCorps VISTA Program.
Blosser will serve in this position through Jan. 1, 2025.
* * * *
Greensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Launch Greensboro has announced its newest advisory board members: Glenn Gonzales, founder and CEO at Jet It, Sam Seyedin, LaunchUNCG, and Sapna Tejpal, senior vice president and senior relationship manager at Bank of America.
Also:
Optera, a LaunchLab 101 company, has developed a tool to breed honey bees for natural resistance to a predatory mite and to help beekeepers make informed pest management decisions. It was recently awarded a Phase I NSF STTR grant for its research completed at UNCG. Co-founders Phoebe Snyder and Kaira Wagoner are anxious to begin work.
Shafna Shamsuddin of Elaka Treats, a LaunchLab Growth alumna, has recently been approved for wholesale of her handcrafted ice cream, which are Indian- and Arabic-inspired treats.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 93 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on Jan. 24. Local individuals included: Ashton Connor Glenn, Tyler Patrick Maher, Linh Thuy Pham and Samuel Kasmir Wojciechowski, all of Greensboro; Aranza Venegas of High Point; Drew McKenzie Dunn of Kernersville; and Kaitlyn Anne Brock of Summerfield.
* * * *
Margaret Rowlett of Hodgman, Rowlett & Jahnes has been named in the 2022 edition of North Carolina Super Lawyers in the practice area of workers’ compensation law. Selection is based on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Details of the selection process are available at www.superlawyers.com/about/selection_process.html.
* * * *
Children’s Law Center of Central NC recently named new officers and welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Katherine Poehling, Atrium Health/Wake Forest Baptist, chairwoman; Dawnielle Grace, enlign counsel+compliance, vice chairwoman; John Pueschel, Womble Bond Dickinson, secretary; Becca Chase, Wake Forest University, treasurer.
New members are: Grace; Clara Ignich, Bell, Davis & Pitt; Brandon Lenoir, High Point University; Katie Rauck, community volunteer; and Abigail Seymour, Camino Law.
Announcements
The Carroll Companies has purchased the former Macy’s department store and an adjacent tract at 5410 Hornaday Road in Greensboro, as well as a 8,800-square-foot property at 5402 Hornaday Road. The 140,000-square-foot Macy’s building sits on a 9.51-acre tract, with the adjacent tract consisting of 0.84 acres.
The Carroll Companies intends to revitalize the Macy’s building as a Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar, a brand which Roy Carroll has created and developed. Accompanying the high-end Self Storage will be Car Caves, the latest brand by Carroll, which is created for automotive collectors and enthusiasts where they can customize and design their own showrooms and garage spaces.
This location accompanies a growing list of future sites for both Car Caves and Bee Safe Storage and Wine Cellar. Bee Safe will start it’s 40th location in 2022. The first Car Caves is set to open in Greensboro at 1016 Battleground Ave. later this year, with several locations under development throughout the southeast.
Awards
The Kleban Foundation celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre with the announcement of the 2022 prizewinners. The Kleban Prize for the most promising musical theater lyricist has been awarded to César Alvarez, a Greensboro native.
Alvarez is a composer, lyricist, playwright and performance maker and is an assistant professor of music at Dartmouth College.
Since its inception, Kleban Prize winners have been selected by judging panels comprised of the theater’s most respected artists and administrators. The trio of award-winning judges making the final determination this year were 2018 Kleban Prize-winning lyricist Sarah Hammond; Obie Award-winning composer, lyricist and music director Or Matias; and actor Manu Narayan.
The foundation was established in 1988 under the will of Edward L. Kleban, best known as the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning lyricist of the musical “A Chorus Line.” Kleban’s will make provisions for annual prizes, which in recent years have totaled $100,000 each, payable over two years, to be given to the most promising lyricist and librettist in American musical theater.
On the Move
Bethany Medical recently welcomed a new family nurse practitioner, Kehinde Kirk, a native of Nigeria, at its South Main Street location in High Point. For information, call 336-289-2727 or visit mybethanymedical.com.
High Point University welcomed the following new team members in January: Andy Brehm, director of admissions training and development; Alex Burdine, digital marketing specialist; Cindy Davis, administrative assistant; Amanda Elbert, post-award administrator; Kelsey Kean, assistant professor of chemistry; Jadah Nicholson, resident director; Catherine Song, clinical education compliance and relationship specialist; Ryan Sizemore, computing support analyst; and Megan Whitcomb and McKenzie Woody, student success coaches.
Sara Kramer has joined the Kellin Foundation’s team as clinical supervisor.
Greensboro’s City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba is adding two roles to the city’s administrative team. Chris Wilson, who most recently served as interim city manager, is now deputy city manager. April Albritton will join the city on Feb. 16 in the new role of assistant to the city manager.
Andrea Tiffany has been hired as the day manager in the Harold Schiffman Music Library at UNCG’s University Libraries. Tiffany holds a master of music in clarinet performance from UNCG and a bachelor of arts in music performance from the University of Alabama.
Burlington City Manager Hardin Watkins recently announced his retirement from city management effective March 6.
Lumos and NorthState have hired Nora Mitchell as corporate controller and Mike Saperstein as head of government affairs and general counsel. Mitchell comes from Segra, where she served as senior director, assistant controller and director of accounting. Saperstein succeeds Mary McDermott, who is retiring after 21 years. Saperstein most recently served as vice president, strategic initiatives and partnerships for U.S. Telecom-The Broadband Association.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.