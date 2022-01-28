Business MIlestones

Dr. Linda Stone , a clinical assistant professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article that was published in the Journal of Nursing of Nursing Regulation. Her article is “Nurse Anesthetists: Current Perceptions and Practices Related to Substance Use.”

On the Move

Sarah R. Barker is the newly hired director of development and community relations for Pennybyrn in High Point. Barker served The Presbyterian Homes and Friends Homes as associate director of development for the last five years.

At the January board meeting of the High Point Arts Council, Executive Director Debbie Lumpkins announced her plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year in June 2022. “My original plans were to retire in 2020, but in 2019 I was asked to extend my retirement date by a year or two which I willingly agreed to do. Since then, the mortgage on the Centennial Station Arts Center has been paid off and the Arts Council is in good financial standing. Now is a good time for me to explore new adventures,” commented Lumpkins.