Business MIlestones

Announcements
Joe F. Weaver celebrated the relocation of his accounting business to 717 S. Cox St., Unit E in Asheboro with a ribbon cutting Jan. 13.
Weaver provides a variety of accounting services including bookkeeping, payroll, QuickBooks consultation as well as tax preparation services for individuals, corporations, partnerships, nonprofits and fiduciaries. In addition to Weaver, the office staff includes LouAnn Queen and Bev Lawrence.
For information, call 336-302-3795 or email at joe@joeweavercpa.com.
* * * *
The Well-Spring Group has entered into an agreement to acquire The Village at Brookwood from Cone Health. The Village is a continuing care retirement community — or “life plan community” — in Burlington.
Well-Spring has managed The Village since August 2017, having already provided planning and marketing support there since September 2015. The transaction is expected to be completed no later than June 2022, pending regulatory approval.
The closure of Memorial Hospital of Alamance in 1995 prompted two community leaders — Dr. Jo Watts and Ralph Holt Jr. — to launch a feasibility study around establishing a continuing care retirement community in Burlington. Alamance Regional Medical Center developed The Village at Brookwood and opened it in 2003. In 2013, Alamance Regional Medical Center, along with the Village at Brookwood, became part of Cone Health.
The Village at Brookwood and Well-Spring are both nonprofit corporations. As a result of the transaction, Well-Spring will become the governing corporate member and nonprofit “parent” of The Village, replacing Cone Health.
Achievers
Autumn Henson, a clinical assistant professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, had a poster accepted for the WOCNext 2022: A Global Education Event from WOCN and WCET in June. Her conference poster is entitled “Rapid Therapy for a Full-Thickness Burn.”
* * * *
Laurie Kennedy-Malone, a professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article with alumna Tomika Williams and Doctor of Nursing Practice student Emily Monge that was published in Geriatric Nursing. The article is “The Effect of an Exergame on Physical Activity among Older Adults Residing in a Long-term Care Facility: A Pilot Study.”
* * * *
Audrey Snyder, the associate dean for experiential learning in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article that was published in Public Health Nursing. Her article is “Island Communities and Disaster Resilience: Applying the EnRiCH Community Resilience Framework.”
* * * *
Dr. Linda Stone, a clinical assistant professor in the UNCG School of Nursing, co-authored an article that was published in the Journal of Nursing of Nursing Regulation. Her article is “Nurse Anesthetists: Current Perceptions and Practices Related to Substance Use.”
On the Move
Randolph Community College President Robert S. Shackleford will retire July 1 to spend more time with his family.
Sarah R. Barker is the newly hired director of development and community relations for Pennybyrn in High Point. Barker served The Presbyterian Homes and Friends Homes as associate director of development for the last five years.
At the January board meeting of the High Point Arts Council, Executive Director Debbie Lumpkins announced her plans to retire at the end of the fiscal year in June 2022. “My original plans were to retire in 2020, but in 2019 I was asked to extend my retirement date by a year or two which I willingly agreed to do. Since then, the mortgage on the Centennial Station Arts Center has been paid off and the Arts Council is in good financial standing. Now is a good time for me to explore new adventures,” commented Lumpkins.
Stacie Dooley, a veteran higher education administrator, has been promoted to lead Elon Law’s Office of Career and Student Development. Prior to her family’s move to North Carolina in 2014, Dooley served in the Office of Residence Life at Marquette University.
National Truck Protection Company, a commercial truck warranty company based in Winston-Salem, has promoted the following team members: Zack Bowman, claims technical manager; Andy Warnstaff, claims process manager; Chad Baker, senior technical specialist; and Kramer Groach, claims service representatives. Also, several new employees from the Triad joined the company in other roles, including: Ashley Ancho as accounting manager and Shariff Murray as a direct sales representative. The company also recognized Nicole Baluk who has served the company for 25 years.
Rockingham Community College has announced several new hires and position transitions: Terrica Williams, assistant registrar/assistant director of records, took a position as business faculty; JaRiah Morris has joined RCC as a transition adviser in the student development division; Tianna Holloway has joined as director of TRiO Student Support Services in the Student Development division; and John Edwards has accepted a part-time position as director of Basic Law Enforcement Training.
