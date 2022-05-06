Business Milestones

Achievers

Brooks Ann McKinney, Cone Health’s director of vulnerable populations, will serve on a statewide council aimed at bringing an end to homelessness.

According to a 2020 report by the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, an estimated 9,280 people are experiencing homelessness on any given day in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed McKinney to the North Carolina Interagency Council for Coordinating Homeless Programs. McKinney will represent hospitals and health systems on the council that includes individuals from public and private entities across the state. Together, members of the council will advise the governor, his cabinet and other state agencies and partners on strategies and policies to reduce and end homelessness in North Carolina.

* * * *

American Trucking Associations’ Transportation Security Council recognized a number of fleets for their commitment to trucking industry security and loss prevention efforts.

The winners were recognized at ATA’s 2022 Safety, Security and Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition.

The ATA Excellence in Security, sponsored by ZeroEyes, went to Old Dominion Freight Lines in Thomasville.

* * * *

The State Highway Patrol recently swore in 16 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 155th Basic Highway Patrol School.

Local troopers and the duty stations include: Keith Selton Benfield Jr., Reidsville; Cristian Garcia Pacheco, Greensboro; and Jason Trever Warf, Winston-Salem.

These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations on May 25 to begin a field training program. For information, visit www.facebook.com/NCHighwayPatrol.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 24 candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in March.

Local individuals included: Shelby Elizabeth Horton of Colfax, Katherine Elizabeth Bagley of High Point and Mathias Steven Nasisse of Oak Ridge.

* * * *

Justin Kilby and Jay Kirkpatrick, senior financial advisers at Merrill Lynch’s Greensboro office, have been recognized on the 2022 Forbes “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors” list published April 7. Also, JJ Marus and Gregg Williamson, wealth management advisers at Merrill Lynch, Merrill Lynch’s Greensboro office, have been recognized on the 2022 Forbes “Best-In-State Wealth Advisors” list published April 7.

Activities

Culp recently received a visit from the U.S. Embassy at its Culp Upholstery Fabrics facility located in the CODEVI industrial park in Ouanaminthe, Haiti. The CODEVI park sits on the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. As part of their tour of the western Dominican Republic, the U.S. Embassy team chose to visit CODEVI along with other sites important to commerce. The CODEVI industrial park is home to many internationally well-known textile/apparel companies, and Culp had the honor of being one of two facilities selected by CODEVI leadership for the embassy tour.

Leading the tour was general manager of Culp’s Haiti facilities, Edgar Alfaro, along with members of the leadership team for Culp Upholstery Fabrics Haiti — Monica Sanchez, Silvia Garcia and Massiel Marcelino. Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic, Robert Thomas, and his team walked the floors of the recently completed building, speaking to Culp employees and learning about the cut and sew process.

In addition to the tour, Culp management gave a presentation to the embassy visitors about various initiatives Culp takes to improve the workplace such as round table discussions, leadership training and classes and more.

Announcements

Family owned and operated Allen Industries, based in Greensboro, acquired the Mount Airy production facility of national sign company Kieffer|Starlite (previously Burton Signworks) on April 6.

Allen Industries got its start in 1931 with neon signs, growing into a full-service signage and architectural elements manufacturer and installation company. The fourth-generation sign-maker has a national footprint with manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, Florida, Arizona and Ohio. The Mount Airy facility will be Allen Industries seventh location. Allen Industries completed nearly 2,000 national and international installations last year.

Allen Industries plans to add employees and bring back the numbers and culture of the former Burton Electric Signs/Burton Signworks and welcomes all applications. For information, visit www.allenindustries.com/careers.

Awards

The Public Lands Alliance awarded the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and National Park Service the 2022 Public Lands Partner Award on April 20 for their joint project to rehabilitate the exterior of Flat Top Manor at Moses H. Cone Memorial Park in Blowing Rock.

The award recognizes a partnership for “a stunning achievement” to protect and preserve public lands and enhance the experiences of their visitors and users. The award is presented to both the nonprofit and agency partners for their shared achievements.

For years, the former home of Moses and Bertha Cone was desperate for repairs that far exceeded the park’s funding. Peeling paint, crumbling woodwork, decaying columns and boarded-up windows at Flat Top Manor marred its original grandeur. The NPS turned to the foundation to help save the circa-1901 Colonial Revival style home that serves as the centerpiece of the 3,500-acre estate.

To view a video of the foundation and NPS acceptance speech, visit BRPFoundation.org/partneraward.

* * * *

The UNC System Council of Student Body Presidents has honored UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. with the 2022 William C. Friday Lifetime Achievement Award. It is given annually to a public figure who has exhibited exemplary service to students.

Council member and UNCG Student Government Association President Hazael Mengesha nominated Gilliam for the award. He accepted it on Gilliam’s behalf April 22 on the campus of Western Carolina University during the council’s end-of-year banquet. Mengesha presented the award to Gilliam in person on April 25, at a meeting of the UNCG Board of Trustees.

The award is named after revered statesman of American public education, William Friday, who was president of the UNC System for 30 years. He worked to repeal the 1963 Speaker Ban Law, which made it illegal for critics of the government to appear on campus. He oversaw the racial desegregation of the University System and its expansion to include all of its 16 sister institutions.

* * * *

Randolph Community College President Robert S. Shackleford Jr. was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine on April 27 as the college not only honored its president, but also hosted a long-awaited ribbon cutting for the Dr. Robert S. Shackleford Allied Health Center as part of a celebration of the president’s upcoming retirement.

Members of the board of trustees and the foundation board, faculty, staff, students, state legislators and members of the Randolph County community were on hand for the festivities, which were held on the front lawn and in the lobby of the center.

Founded in 1963, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine is the highest honor bestowed by the governor. It is reserved for those who have shown exemplary service to North Carolina and their communities, made a significant impact and strengthened the state.

* * * *

Volvo Group North America’s Keith Brandis, vice president of system solutions and partnerships, recently was presented the Industry Distinguished Service Award by the University of California, Riverside’s Bourns College of Engineering — Center for Environmental Research and Technology.

Brandis was recognized for his contributions and leadership in several innovative transport initiatives, including the award-winning Volvo LIGHTS (low-impact green heavy transport solutions) project. He received the honor during the university’s 30th annual awards ceremony at the Riverside, Calif., research center earlier this month.

The Industry Distinguished Service Award is a long-honored tradition to recognize an outside affiliate who has contributed to CE-CERT’s growth and advancement of its mission. Brandis worked closely with CE-CERT throughout the Volvo LIGHTS project — a collaboration between 14 public and private organizations to pioneer a range of vehicle, charging and workforce development innovations critical for the commercial success of heavy-duty, battery-electric trucks and equipment. To support the Volvo LIGHTS project goals, CE-CERT used project data to develop algorithms to improve truck routing and reduce impacts on local communities.

Fellowships

Rongfang Liu, UPS endowed professor in marketing and supply chain management at N.C. A&T’s Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, will travel to Israel as part of the 2022 Summer-May Faculty Fellowship Program of Jewish National Fund-USA.

Among the 33 participants chosen for the competitive program, Liu is the only one representing a North Carolina-based institution and the only participant from a historically Black college or university.

During the trip, Liu and her fellow participants will travel throughout Israel, meeting Israeli professors from their respective disciplines and with the same, or similar, research interests, all with the goal of developing collaborations, research projects, co-authoring articles and establishing exchange programs between faculty and students.

They will be exposed to contemporary Israeli society, culture, historical sites, the people and the way of life in Israel.

Supported by JNF-USA’s Boruchin Fund and individual donors, the tour is a fully paid annual program to Israel for full-time U.S.-based academics from a recognized university or learning institution. More than 300 faculty members have participated to date.

