Achievers

UNCG’S college of visual and performing arts has announced the following achievements:

Robert Bracey, professor of voice, recently made his 11th concert appearance with the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, Fla. This year’s concert was Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion.” The Bach Festival is the third oldest continuously operating Bach Festival in the United States.

Mya Brown, assistant professor of theatre, has been appointed to a leadership role with the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, KCACTF, in Region IV as its response training coordinator.

* * * *

Biscuitville Fresh Southern’s president and CEO, Kathie Niven, spoke at the 2023 Restaurant Leadership Conference on April 18 in Phoenix.

The annual Restaurant Leadership Conference provides a space for restaurant executives to hone their leadership skills, discuss solutions to industry challenges and connect with other senior leadership.

Niven participated in “CEOs in the Hot Seat—Former CMOs Now CEOs, A Recipe for Success!” This session gave top restaurant leaders a chance to address questions about their businesses that cover the “why” to the “how.” Each one-on-one interview provided insightful business practices, leadership advice and unique stories about the leader’s path to success.

* * * *

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly has named Ellis & Winters partner Scottie Forbes Lee as a Leader in the Law. Leaders in the Law is an annual award that celebrates lawyers who are setting the standard for other lawyers.

Lee focuses her practice on business and product-liability litigation, appeals and antitrust.

Announcements

The Fresh Market is offering 22% off all organic produce and meat/seafood on April 22 in honor of Earth Day.

* * * *

In order to keep up with increased demand, Tri-State Steel in Reidsville recently invested $1.3 million to expand its current warehouse facility which not only doubles its warehouse space but increases its efficiency to load trucks by 200% and house 160% more material allowing inventory levels to increase. Consequently, increased material loading and housing ability have led to five additional delivery trucks to join rotation and hiring additional employees to manage the workload (nine employees have been hired since 2020 for a total of 23 current employees).

The company’s owner, Steve Scott, further realized that the public needed a way to purchase smaller quantities of steel products for personal and commercial projects. So the company recently opened the Tri-State Steel Retail Store at 2513 Richardson Drive in Reidsville.

* * * *

The last two divisions of Greensboro’s recently formed Office of Community Safety are now in place. Mary Houser has been hired as case coordinator for the Law Enforcement Assistant Diversion team and Arthur Durham has been placed in the role of violence prevention coordinator.

Both Houser and Durham are in the process of developing their respective teams’ programs. LEAD and Violence Prevention join Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission and Behavioral Health Response Team as the four divisions of OCS, which was created in September 2022.

The goal of LEAD, which will operate in conjunction with the Greensboro Police Department, provides officers the opportunity to divert individuals from the criminal justice system and instead provide them access to community resources that can enhance their quality of life.

LEAD is expected to be in operation by June.

Since 2013, Houser has been a juvenile court counselor in Winston-Salem.

The goal of Violence Prevention is to work with violence interruption groups throughout the city to develop action plans centered on encouraging neighborhood participation and engagement in violent crime reduction.

Violence Prevention is expected to be fully operational by January 2024.

Durham most recently consulted with the Gate City Coalition Anti-Gun Violence Program in Greensboro on strategies for anti-gun violence and community building.

* * * *

Newsweek has named Victory Junction as one of “America’s Best Summer Camps 2023.” Newsweek determined the rankings of camps across the United States through an extensive study conducted in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, an international marketing research firm. The purpose of the study is to provide parents with informational resources as they research summer camp options for their children. Newsweek’s list recognizes the top summer camps in the country, based on more than 670,000 social media reviews of camps and a comprehensive survey of 15,000 parents. The top 500 camps were selected from evaluations of more than 4,400 camps. Victory Junction is one of 483 camps on the list that have earned accreditation from the American Camp Association.

Victory Junction’s distinction as one of “America’s Best Summer Camps 2023” comes as the organization prepares for a full return to its traditional summer camp programming for the first time since 2019.

On the Move

Anitra Wells will become the deputy superintendent of instructional leadership, wellness and safety for Guilford County Schools. Wells has been superintendent of Lexington City Schools since 2018. Also, Julius Monk will step into the role of deputy superintendent of business and operations for GCS. Monk currently serves as deputy superintendent of operat

ions for Durham Public Schools, where he developed a $1.8B capital improvement plan.

Ellis & Winters has welcomed Mich

ele P. Lee to the firm’s Greensboro office. Lee is a member of the firm’s litigation group and focuses her practice on fiduciary litigation, guardianship of minors and adults and power of attorney disputes. Prior to joining Ellis & Winters, Lee served as the senior judicial hearing officer for

the Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court.

Greensboro’s engineering and inspections department has appointed two of its staffers as deputy department directors, effective immediately. Jason Geary, manager of the department’s engineering division, is now deputy director city engineer. Michael Lewis, manager of the development services division, is now deputy

director of development services.