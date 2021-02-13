Cape Cod Chips to 'Dawson's Creek': Why does Wilmington so often play Cape Cod?

To Wilmington's credit, for years it has pitched itself as being able to play Any Town, USA — and Cape Cod is no different. Here, producers get a Mid-Atlantic beach that can pass off for just about any beach necessary.

"We have always been an easy sell for a beach community that doesn't look too Southern," Griffin said. "If you go more south to Charleston or Savannah, you are where you are and there's no way to disguise it."

But it is also about setting the mood. Wilmington hasn't just played Cape Cod over the years. It has played all of its different sides.

"Dawson's Creek" showed the sleepy small town side, where love-lorn teenagers don't want to wait for their lives to be over. "Summer Catch" captures the simmering summers of blended residents and tourists — an annual melting pot Wilmington and Cape Cod have in common.

The food commercial will likely go for a more charming atmosphere to sell the experience of Cape Cod Chips. While "Hightown" is expected to showcase a darker underbelly of the northern vacation spot, as it chronicles the realities of the rampant opioid epidemic and the crime of Provincetown.

In other words, Wilmington has the range to show the multitudes of Cape Cod whenever it is called upon. After all, it's been doing it for more than 20 years.