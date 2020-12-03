Church begins construction on apartments, retail on East Market near A&T

GREENSBORO — The 13.7-acre site at the intersection of West Market and South Dudley streets in east Greensboro has been unused for roughly 15 years.

But the United House of Prayer for All People, whose Greensboro church is across Dudley from the property, invested for the long term.

Now, after more than a decade of rumors and hopes for massive development on the site, the church has begun construction of what it calls Bailey Village at New Downtown East: Apartments, retail and recreational space that will link downtown with N.C. A&T.

The market for apartments is growing in Greensboro and the church said Thursday in a news release that it has been encouraged by the ongoing construction and interest in downtown.

The Washington, D.C.-based church bought the property, which had been owned by the U.S. Postal Service, in 2005. Within several years, the Postal Service building had been torn down and the property turned into a big, grassy vacant lot.

Now, construction fences have gone up around the property as Barnhill Contracting Co. begins its work.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said she is excited about the project.