More than 450 Greensboro residents selected five new leaders of the city’s international advisory committee at the group’s fifth election and resource fair on April 22. The leadership team represents five different countries and will serve for two years.

Since 2015, Greensboro’s immigrant and refugee communities have biennially selected leaders to guide the IAC’s work. The new leadership team members and country of origin are as follows: Chairman, Kabinga Kibebe, Democratic Republic of the Congo; vice chairwomen, Yayra Adjrah, Togo and Fanta Dorley, USA/Liberia; secretary, Nghieng Nay, Vietnam; and executive member, Sahar Rahimi, Afghanistan.

The following individuals also participated in the election and will serve as IAC ambassadors: Juliet Harry-Uwaifo, Nigeria, Laila Hosseinzadeh, Iran/USA; Luis Laosfarfan, Peru; Smita Sarkar, India and Analía Wells, Argentina.

Kibebe succeeds outgoing IAC Chairman Prince Mundeke and becomes the second consecutive chairman from the Democratic Republic of Congo. He works locally as a driver and has assisted Guilford County refugees as an interpreter, specifically serving families who speak Swahili. Kibebe has helped individuals connect with local service providers and process immigration applications.

Adjrah works as a youth mentoring program coordinator with the North Carolina African Services Coalition. Dorley is a business officer at N.C. A&T.

Nay works as a youth group assistant with the Montagnard Dega Association.

Rahimi is a youth mentoring program coordinator for the NCASC.

The new team of IAC leaders will shadow the outgoing group in advance of an installation ceremony held in conjunction with Greensboro’s World Refugee Day celebration on June 17 at Hester Park.

For information, call 336-373-2038.