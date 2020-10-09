Club Happenings

ROTC Medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school, junior college, college or university ROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Medal recipients are selected by the professors of military science and the school principals.

The instructors for the Jr. ROTC are Cmdr. David Buchholz and Gunnery Sgt. Russell Sweeney.

Announcements

The High Point Museum's ninth annual Ghost Stories event is set for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. There will be pumpkin decorating while supplies last.

At 6 p.m. visit one of the museum's social media accounts (Facebook or YouTube) for an online experience at home. Watch as museum staff share a few eerie tales of local history haunts and creepy experiences for the young and old. Museum staff will be posting on Facebook craft and recipe ideas.

Currently, only the Historical Park at the High Point Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Guidelines for the park include 50 person capacity and social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

For information, call 336-885-1859.

* * * *