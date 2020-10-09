Club Happenings

Awards
The Greensboro NaCara division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians awarded its Man of the Year award to Robert Jackson, the past president, and Ned Croughan, the chairman of the standing committees. They were recognized during an event Sept. 20 at the Porterhouse Burger Company.
The national AOH awarded the Chieftain of Charity award to the division in recognition of the division's raising of $40,000 in the past two years. The money, raised under the stewardship of past president Bob Jackson benefits the needy in the Triad.
Also, NaCara has received an award from Autism Unbound of Greensboro for its continued support.
The division is selling raffle tickets to help send Guilford County veterans on a trip to Washington to visit war memorials.
The winner receives a trip to Pinehurst. Tickets are $25 each.
To purchase tickets, contact Michael at 336-517-7301 or purchase by Venmo: @AOH-NACARADIVISION-1.
Sandy Riffe, defense chairwoman of the Rachel Caldwell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, recently presented Bronze ROTC Medals to the following Jr. ROTC students at Page High School: Cadet Lt. Cmdr. Adesanya Ademola, Cadet Ensign Emilyrose Sheffield and Cadet Petty Officer Nicholas Waegerle.
ROTC Medals are awarded to student cadets of outstanding ability and achievement in high school, junior college, college or university ROTC programs of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Medal recipients are selected by the professors of military science and the school principals.
The instructors for the Jr. ROTC are Cmdr. David Buchholz and Gunnery Sgt. Russell Sweeney.
Announcements
The High Point Museum's ninth annual Ghost Stories event is set for 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Historical Park, 1859 E. Lexington Ave. There will be pumpkin decorating while supplies last.
At 6 p.m. visit one of the museum's social media accounts (Facebook or YouTube) for an online experience at home. Watch as museum staff share a few eerie tales of local history haunts and creepy experiences for the young and old. Museum staff will be posting on Facebook craft and recipe ideas.
Currently, only the Historical Park at the High Point Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Guidelines for the park include 50 person capacity and social distancing. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.
For information, call 336-885-1859.
Women's Resource Center of Greensboro at 628 Summit Ave. will offer the following free programs this month:
- Self Esteem - It's All About Your Mind: 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 13. This workshop will be held inside the WRC with limited seating.
- Breaking Up and Moving On: 6-6:45 p.m. Oct. 15, via Zoom. With attorney Jackie Stanley.
- Budgeting and Credit - A Guide to Weathering a Financial Storm: 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 20. With Eric Turner, Lincoln Financial Group. This workshop will be held inside the WRC with limited seating.
To register, call 336-275-6090 or email your name, daytime phone number and title of workshop to info@womenscentergso.org.
The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro will hold its 2021 Civil Rights Gala on Jan. 30.
The event will be virtual.
For information, call 336-274-9199.
Grants
The Piedmont Bird Club is accepting applications through Dec. 7 for its minigrant program.
The program offers the opportunity for individuals, nonprofits, educators and youth to do a project that supports the appreciation and conservation of birds in the Piedmont.
Types of projects might include:
- Sustainable plantings for wildlife in a public area
- Bird boxes for a neighborhood park or school
- Restoration of nesting boxes
- Educational materials
- Projects for youth to help them learn about birds and conservation
Past recipients have included local beautification and conservation groups, schools, churches, youth groups and college students.
Grants for amounts up to $250 will be awarded in January for projects to be completed by Aug. 1, 2021. Projects can be conducted in the late winter, spring or summer.
For information, visit www.piedmontbirdclub.org.
