Club Happenings

Announcements

Healthy Communities A3 has announced that the Mayor’s Walk with Archdale Mayor Lewis Dorsett at Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 13.

Hikers should gather at the senior center parking lot on the right of the park entrance.

Participants will walk the Creekside parkrun 5K or 3.1- mile course along paths located within the park.

Dogs are welcome but must remain on a leash.

For information, contact Mary Joan Pugh at maryjoan.pugh@randolphcountync.gov or 336-963-2715.

The Bethania Historical Association has announced that local historian and author C. Michael Briggs of Greensboro will be its featured speaker at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at 5530 Seidel St. in Bethania.

Briggs is the author of seven books. Briggs and co-author Blake Stevenson published “The Longrifle Makers of the Salem School” in 2020. This will be the focus of the program. He will talk about the Moravian gunsmiths who worked in Bethabara, Bethania and Salem between 1754-1913 making ornate longrifles. Briggs will be joined in the program by Blake Stevenson, who is the manager of the 1831 Timothy Vogler Gun Shop in Salem.

Briggs is a collector of Piedmont North Carolina Decorative Arts, including furniture, silver, pottery, textiles, as well as longrifles and powder horns. Stevenson is a trained builder of both furniture and longrifles and can discuss building technics from a different viewpoint than a collector. Blake has built many beautiful Salem School longrifles in the style of the Vogler’s. He has mastered all the disciplines including blacksmithing, shaping a wood stock, engraving silver and brass inlays, and eagle patchboxes on these longrifles.The Bethania Historical Association will accept a $5 per person to attend. The author will sign books after the program.

Grants

The Junior League of Greensboro recently honored three nonprofits with grants to enhance and increase programming.

The league presented grants to Community Housing Solutions of Guilford, $14,000; BackPack Beginnings, $8,500; and Kellin Kids, $3,500.

The league’s 2022-2023 partners support the organization’s commitment to improving literacy, safe and healthy housing, access to basic needs, community enrichment, and establishing positive role models and mentors.

Over its 95-year history, the league has contributed more than $3.5 million to the community.