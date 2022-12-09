Club Happenings

Announcements

The American Legion Post 386 holds hot dog sales from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at 1206 American Legion St. in Greensboro.

Hot dogs are $2.50, and customers may dine in or take out.

For pick-up orders, call 336-375-3265.

The post will hold sales on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 but will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Sales will resume Jan. 7.

Awards

Summit Rotary Club’s October Students of the Month were Mariah Gwinn, a sophomore at High Point Central, and Tirrod Marsh, an eighth-grader at Jackson Middle School.

The award recognizes students who have made notable progress in academics, attendance and attitude despite significant obstacles. Each monthly winner receives a $100 gift card and is invited to a Summit Rotary lunch meeting with their family to receive a plaque. Nominators receive $50 gift card. The monthly winners are eligible to be selected as the Student of the Year and receive $1,000.

The Student Improvement Award program is a partnership of Summit Rotary Club and Greensboro Parks and Recreation.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on the last day of each month, September to April 2023. Apply at tinyurl.com/yeyyrvb6.

A nominator may be anyone who maintains regular contact with the student and has observed the student’s improvement, including school officials, coaches, teachers, counselors, therapists, volunteers, mentors or someone who works with the student through a nonprofit or other government agency.

For more details, email sia@greensboro-nc.gov.