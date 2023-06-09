Achievers

Akeria Janee Brockman, daughter of Courtney Humphrey and Carlos Brockman, was named the 2023 Jabberwock winner. Akeria is a rising senior at Southwest Guilford High School.

Jabberwock was hosted on May 13 by the High Point Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The first runner-up was Mya Denise Farabee, daughter of Roland and Angela Farabee. Farabee is a May graduate from GTCC and Lucy Ragsdale High School.

The second runner-up was Jessica Denise Flowers, daughter of the late Deborah Flowers and Charles Thomasson and bonus “parents” Lilly Jackson and Woodrow Jackson. Flowers is a recent graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School.

Jabberwock is an opportunity for young people to develop skills in group dynamics, participate in wholesome recreational, cultural, social and educational activities, develop leadership skills, exhibit poise and good character, develop oral communication skills and build long-lasting friendships. This event also allows young people to raise and earn scholarship money. This year’s theme was Crowns.

High school juniors and seniors interested in participating in the 2024 Jabberwock can find applications at hpacdst.com.

Activities

Friends and family members of the Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 placed nearly 1,200 flags in the veterans section of Forest Lawn Cemetery on May 27.

On a cool and rainy-day, members, friends and other fraternal organizations including the Daughters of the American Revolution, Guilford Battle Chapter and Piedmont Council 939, Knights of Columbus gathered with members of Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53 at 2 p.m. May 29 in the veteran section of the cemetery to honor the 200+ Guilford County veterans who passed away from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023.

This year the Memorial Day ceremony was hosted by longtime Post Commander Bob Davis and the color and honor guard was provided by the Randolph County Honor Guard.