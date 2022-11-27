Community Briefs

Prayer breakfast

High Point University invites the community to celebrate the Christmas season at the 51st annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast. This year, the event will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 9 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. This event is free and open to the public.

To register, visit www.highpoint.edu/happy-holidays/prayer-breakfast or call the Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636.

The event includes complimentary food, a message from featured speaker Pastor Chris Hodges and music provided by High Point University Chapel Choir.

Hodges is the founding and senior pastor of Church of the Highlands, which has campuses across Alabama.

Event parking and shuttle service will be available in the parking lot at 1315 N. University Parkway. The entrance to the parking lot is accessible through the entrance on University Parkway.

Book sale

The Friends of the Library Bookshop at 226 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro is holding a sale to make space for ongoing donations.

The sale will kick off from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 during Asheboro’s Christmas Downtown (formerly Christmas on Sunset) and will continue during regular bookshop hours — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 13 and 15.

For information, call 336-629-1536.

Community event

The quarterly meeting of the volunteer commissions and committees overseen by Greensboro’s Human Rights Department will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive.

The public is invited to attend. Representatives from the city’s Human Rights Commission, the Commission on the Status of Women, the Ad Hoc Committee on African American Disparities, the Transgender Task Force and the International Advisory Committee will be in attendance. The Dec. 14 event replaces each commission’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting for December.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/human-rights or call 336-373-2038.

High Point growth plan

The city of High Point is accepting applications from residents, business owners and community leaders now through Jan. 6 to serve on a steering committee to guide the creation of the city’s long-term growth plan, “The 2045 Comprehensive Plan: Our City, Our Future, Our Next 20.”

Apply at www.highpointnc.gov/compplansc. Paper applications are available by calling 336-883-3328. The committee will consist of 16 to 22 members who broadly and accurately reflect all recognized geographies in the community. Members must be able to commit to the entire project.

The steering committee will be responsible for guiding the planning process over about 14 months starting in February. The committee will meet a minimum of six times as a group. Members will also be responsible for meeting with their friends and colleagues to gather input on various topics and scenarios.

Once adopted, the comprehensive plan will be the source of guidance to ensure that decisions are made in accordance with the goals and objectives established by and for the community to achieve the desired future.

For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/2496/Comprehensive-Plan.

Lacrosse Classic

The 13th annual Stick it to Hunger Charity Lacrosse Classic will be held Dec. 3-4 at Ivey Redmon Sports Complex, 788 Beeson Road in Kernersville. Adult men will play on Saturday; high school boys will play on Sunday.

The annual event, which is organized and hosted by the Triad Blackhawks Lacrosse Club, receives donations of nonperishable food from each participant and donates all net revenues to local charities. The Blackhawks are teaming with The Salvation Army to collect food for distribution to various food banks.

East Forsyth High School and the Alamance Spartans Lacrosse Club have participated in the event every year since its inception. Southwest Guilford High School has won the championship for donated food for the last seven years.

After collecting a record 10 tons of nonperishable food in the 2019 event, COVID-19 required the event to be modified into a food drive that still contributed close to 5 tons of non-perishable food.

This year’s Hunger Games features high school and adult teams and players from counties throughout the Triad, Raleigh and Charlotte. About 24 teams and close to 500 players are expected to participate.

Admission to the event is free for spectators, and members of the public are encouraged to drop by, make a food donation, and enjoy a day of exciting lacrosse action. More information can be found at www.triadblackhawks.com.

Holiday Stroll

The 13th Annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3 along Main Street between Ray and State Avenues.

Puttin’ on the Grits, a breakfast fundraiser for Community Clinic of High Point, kicks off the day at 8 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Community Center. The horses and riders of the Sedgefield Hunt Club parade up Main Street at 10 a.m. from the High Point Public Library to State Avenue and back by police escort.

Churches (First Presbyterian Church and St. Mary’s Episcopal Church) and historical homes (The Briles House, The Sherrod, Hillcrest Realty Group, Millis Square) host open houses with tours, refreshments, children’s activities and music. The retail merchants also host open houses with sales, refreshments and prize drawings.

The Stocking Stroll component was added to the Holiday Stroll five years ago. This year 150 stockings, made exclusively for Uptowne by Relish Home, are available to buy for $30 each. The purchasers bring those stockings to the Holiday Stroll on Dec. 3 to fill them with free stocking stuffers by participating merchants. The stockings are available at 11 of the Uptowne retail stores and a list of locations offering free stocking stuffers will be updated on the website and the Facebook page. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the stockings goes to the Kiwanis Club Christmas Cheer Fund.

For information, visit www.uptownehighpoint.org and www.facebook.com/uptownehighpoint.

Parade

Pleasant Garden’s 43rd annual Christmas Parade begins at 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

The parade starts at Ryegate Drive and ends at the Pleasant Garden Elementary School on Pleasant Garden Road. The grand marshal this year will be the Pleasant Garden Honor Guard. There will be food vendors at the corner of Briarcrest and Pleasant Garden roads next to the Fire Department.

For information, call 336-674-3002.

Listening session

Greensboro’s International Advisory Committee hosts a listening session for Greensboro immigrants and refugees from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the McGirt Horton Library, 2501 Philips Ave.

The first of three scheduled sessions, this event is specifically for members of Greensboro’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The meetings aim to introduce the IAC to specific groups of residents and hear about their needs. Participants in the Dec. 3 session who register online at tinyurl.com/bddp9e69 can enjoy a free lunch provided by the Pho Hien Vuong Vietnamese restaurant.

Additional listening sessions will be held specifically for members of the African (January) and Hispanic/Latinx (February) communities in the coming year.

For information, call 336-373-2038.