Greensboro library to host street festival

The Greensboro Public Library celebrates El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros (Children’s Day/Book Day) from 1 to 4:30 p.m. April 29 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Presented as a street festival, the event includes story times, music, dancing, art activities, Mexican food, Salvadoran food and more. The section of Church Street between Central Library and the Children’s Museum will be closed to traffic during the festivities.

There will be a bilingual, musical story time presented by the Greensboro Public Library’s Youth Services Librarians. Performers include popular favorites from previous years like Fredd Reyes, Ballet Folklórico, Los Viejitos and Flamenco from Spain. There will also be performances by students from Guilford and Jones Elementary schools. Joining the event for the first time this year will be the Banda Juvenil Descendencia Oaxaqueña, a youth orchestra that performs music from the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Tacos California and Taquería La Joya food trucks will be on site, as well as an ice-cream truck.

Founded by children’s author Pat Mora, Día is an enhancement of an international holiday, Children’s Day, which began in 1925. In 1996, Mora proposed linking the celebration of childhood with literacy and founded El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros. After 25 years, Dia has become a national library program that fosters literacy for all children from all backgrounds.For information, email beth.bowles@greensboro-nc.gov.

Madison festival set for April 29

The Spring into Madison Festival, originally set for April 22, will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29 in the Historic Downtown Madison area.

Organized by the Madison Merchants Guild, there will be vintage and antiques, artisans, a variety of food trucks, kids activities and more.

For information, contact Kathy Miller at 336-402-5623 or kathy@madisondrygoods.com.

PBS program focuses on Greensboro churchAn upcoming episode of North Carolina Weekend, a local public television program presented by PBS NC, will focus on Greensboro’s Carraway United Methodist Church, 1301 16th St.

The church has been serving up hot dogs on Saturdays for generations. They sell the hot dogs each Saturday, Memorial Day through Labor Day.

The program’s airing times are 9 p.m. May 11, 5 p.m. May 12 and 7:30 p.m. May 16.

Bobby Hill of the American Legion Post 386 is featured as well. The post, right around the corner from the church, sells hot dogs September through April.

To see the clip, from Season 20 Episode 18, visit www.pbs.org/video/hot-dog-church-vgrsso/.

Youth Chorus to hold week-long choir

camp

Greensboro Youth Chorus has announced its first Summer Arts Institute Choir Camp, a week-long day camp providing an immersive and meaningful connection to choral music. Students will learn choral music and singing skills in engaging rehearsals and a variety of fun activities, including visual art, creative movement, dramatization and more.

The camp will be divided into two sessions: July 17-20 for rising first through sixth-graders and July 24-27 for rising seventh through 12th graders. Each session will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Both sessions will be led by Greensboro Youth Chorus conductors LJ Martin and Claire Jurs, who have many years of experience and a passion for teaching young musicians.

Meals will be provided each week in partnership with Guilford County Schools. Tuition for one week is $110 total, including a non-refundable $25 deposit required upon registration. Need-based scholarships are available.

The priority deadline to register is May 15.

For information, visit choralartscollective.com/greensboro-youth-chorus-home/#camp.

Resource center has planned workshops

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro at 628 Summit Ave. has the following workshops and events planned:

Self Defense for Women: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 2.

Spring Job Fair: 10 a.m.-noon May 3. For men and women.

Women to Work: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, May 15-25.

The center also offers free community resource counseling sessions for women 18 and older.

For information or to register, call 336-275-6090, email info@womenscentergso.org or visit www.womenscentergso.org.

Organ concert

The public is invited to an organ concert at 3 p.m. May 7 to celebrate the dedication of the Organcraft organ installed in early 2020 at First Moravian Church, 304 S. Elam Ave. in Greensboro.

The concert, featuring organist Susan Bates, adjunct music faculty member at Wake Forest University, features works by Bach, Margaret Sandresky, James Bates and other Moravian-related composers.

The dedication was originally scheduled for May 2020 but was repeatedly postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bates served as a consultant to First Moravian during its search for a new instrument to replace its aging organ. She was educated at Salem College and Yale University and has served as organist at Home Moravian Church and Centenary United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem and West Market Street United Methodist Church in Greensboro. At Wake Forest University, she teaches organ and harpsichord.

Art gallery to host art auction, gala

The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards will host its Annual Gala and Art Auction in its new home at Congdon Yards, 400 W. English Road Suite #151, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 5. Bill and Suzanne Lowe Family Foundation is the presenting sponsor.

This event is TAG’s largest fundraiser which supports its education and outreach programs for all ages as well as ongoing visual art exhibits. The event will feature food provided by Southern Roots, a full bar and music by Shane Key. The art auction features original artwork from more than 50 artists plus more than 100 unique silent auction items donated by businesses and artists.

This year’s raffle painting is “Working Towards the Blue” donated by the artist, Beth Murray. This original painting is 36” x 24” acrylic on canvas and has a retail value of $1,000. Raffle tickets are $15 each or a package of 10 for $100 and can be purchased online on TAG’s website. Patrons do not have to be present to win.

Ticket prices for the event are $50 for TAG members and $60 for non-members and may be purchased online at www.tagart.org.

UNITE festival set for May 7

Family Support Network of Central Carolina has announced the sixth annual UNITE Festival, set for 1 to 4 p.m. May 7 at LeBauer Park. The UNITE Festival stands for “Understanding Inclusion Takes Everyone” and is a free event aimed at providing resources for families of children with disabilities or special healthcare needs.

“The event was created to ‘unite’ the special needs community and the greater community to provide understanding and acceptance,” said Carter Davenport, FSNCC Board Chairman. “This festival brings more than 25 organizations and their services together at one event for families and caregivers to provide a platform for them to exhibit their services. Bringing everyone together in one event enhances the community’s knowledge of available resources.”

The festival is being co-hosted by Greensboro Parks and Recreation, Downtown Greensboro and Greensboro Downtown Parks. This year, there will be a variety of family-friendly activities including story-tellers, a drum circle, games, dance performances, face painting, music, a fire truck and more.

For information, visit www.fsncc.org/unite.

Drumwright to talk justice during program

Local activist Gregory Drumwright addresses justice in a May 11 program hosted by Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission. The public is welcome to attend this Let’s Talk Access program at 6 p.m. via Zoom at tinyurl.com/29f782zu.

The Rev. Drumwright will address the theme of justice, the barriers some encounter when seeking justice and how to advocate for justice. He will also consider ways to improve an individual’s access to fairness and impartiality.

The senior minister of Greensboro’s The Citadel Church, the Rev. Drumwright serves on the NC Courts Commission and is the senior principal consultant for Leadership Enhancement and Academic Development Consultation Services. He is the organizer of Justice 4 the Next Generation and has been featured in multiple national media outlets for his leadership in the social justice movement.

For information, call 336-373-2038.

Körner’s Folly to host special event

Körner’s Folly announces a celebration of National Historic Preservation Month in May with a special event, People Saving Places: Preservation Tours & Ribbon Cutting, in collaboration with the Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission, Preservation Forsyth and the Kernersville Historic Preservation Society.

The event will be held from 2:30 to 5 p.m. May 12 at Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St. in Kernersville and will focus on the story of how the whimsical 22-room structure was saved from demolition for the education and enjoyment of future generations. Guided tours will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the restoration process and will offer an opportunity to chat with representatives from local historic preservation organizations.

Tours will culminate in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the recently restored Summer Kitchen.

This project corrected structural issues in the room’s foundation and returned the room to its appearance around 1910, including the original color scheme chosen by the home’s architect and designer Jule Körner. The ceremony will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited – advance registration is recommended.

Adult registration is $20; Child registration is $6. Registration is available online at https://kornersfolly.org/events/people-saving-places/. All proceeds from the event will support future restoration work at Körner’s Folly.

High Point wants input from those in High Point

The High Point 2045 Comp Plan initiative continues its community engagement efforts by creating an online survey, open through May 14, to continue to gather input from anyone who lives, works or plays in High Point.

This survey, available at highpoint2045.org, is a continuation of the open house events held earlier in April. The open house activities have been converted into survey questions to ensure that those who were not able to attend the events are able to contribute to the creation of the comprehensive plan.

The survey will help identify the ‘Big Things’ that the comprehensive plan must get right and allow participants to express their community values.

For information or to sign up for “NotifyMe” to receive comprehensive plan updates, visit HighPoint2045.org.

Davidson garden tour planned for June 3-4

The Davidson County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Association’s 17th Garden Tour is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 3 and from 1 to 5 p.m. June 4 in the Midway/Wallburg area.

The cost is $20 for both days. Children who are attending school—through high school—may attend for free.

Ticket pre-sales begin May 1 through individual master gardener volunteers as well at The Backyard Retreat, 106 S. Main St., Lexington; Cupcake Cuties, 8363 N. N.C. 109, Wallburg; and Wallburg Mulch, Sand and Gravel, 8490 N. N.C. 109, Winston-Salem. Cash or check only. On-line tickets through Eventbrite will carry an extra $3.18 convenience charge and will end May 30 prior to the tour.

Tour day tickets will be sold and pre-sold; online tickets may be picked up at Heritage Oak Farms, 470 Gumtree Road in Winston-Salem.

For information, visit www.davidsoncountyfood.com/garden-tour.