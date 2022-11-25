Community Briefs

Thanksgiving lecture

The International Civil Rights Center and Museum will offer a Thanksgiving program, “Highlighting America’s Third Try to Get it Right,” from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 26.

This event is part three of “Three American Foundings Series.”

Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a federal holiday in 1863 to help heal the wounds of the nation. After the Civil War, three constitutional amendments focused on freedom from enslavement, equal citizenship and access to political participation. These amendments can be seen as fruits of an authentic national Thanksgiving. They were a way to build the United States anew from a novel model of substantive citizenship. More than a passport, it sets the context for the civil rights movement.

The museum is at 134 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.

To register, contact John Swaine at 336-274-9199 or info@sitinmovement.org. Also, visit tinyurl.com/368w8vrw.

Winter attraction

Kersey Valley Christmas holiday- and winter-themed activities will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through Dec. 11, then nightly Dec. 16-23 at 1615 Kersey Valley Road in Archdale.

Some of the new attractions include a Candy Cane Lane walk-through light show, plus an expanded wagon ride, a new adventure playground and more. At the new Reindeer Stalls behind Santa’s Workshop, guests can watch the elves at work. The event sold out last year during its inaugural season, and tickets are limited for each night this year as well.

Admission to a full evening of winter events at Kersey Valley is $30 for ages 4 and older and $20 for seniors 65 and older. Friendly pets on a leashes are welcome.

For information, call 336-431-1700, email info@kerseyvalley.com or visit www.kerseyvalleychristmas.com.

Holiday lights

The Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden at 215 S. Main St. in Kernersville has announced its annual “Spectacular Holiday Blooms” event, set for these dates: Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 15-23 and Dec. 28-30.

This year’s Spectacular features more than 7,000 hand crafted “flowers,” plus lighted wisteria and illuminated trees. Garden volunteers worked for more than 5,000 hours to recycle, prepare and assemble plastic bottles into works of art.

Tickets are $5 for adults. Admission is free to those 17 and younger at www.cienerbotancialgarden.org. For assistance with reservations, call 336-996-7888.

Kids theater

Creative Greensboro will hold auditions for its annual performance program “Short Tales for Children” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 and from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Register to audition at www.creativegreensboro.com.

Performances will be Feb. 4-5 in Van Dyke Performance Space.

Children ages 7 to 15 can audition. No experience is necessary. Every child who auditions will be cast in the show.

For information, contact Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.

The “Short Tales for Children” program is an annual collaboration between Creative Greensboro and UNCG’s School of Theatre. This year features short original plays written by members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum that will be directed by UNCG Theatre Education students under the mentorship of Fisher and UNCG Professor Joshua Purvis. “Short Tales” provides young actors a fun environment to explore theatre, supported by college students who are receiving real world experience in theatre education for children.

Prayer breakfast

High Point University invites the community to celebrate the Christmas season at the 51st Annual Christmas Prayer Breakfast. This year, the event will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 9 in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. This event is free and open to the public.

To register for the event, visit www.highpoint.edu/happy-holidays/prayer-breakfast or call the Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636.

The event includes complimentary food, a message from featured speaker Pastor Chris Hodges and music provided by High Point University Chapel Choir.

Hodges is the founding and senior pastor of Church of the Highlands, which has campuses across the state of Alabama.

Event parking and shuttle service will be available in the parking lot at 1315 N. University Parkway. The entrance to the parking lot is accessible through the entrance on University Parkway.

Book sale

The Friends of the Library Bookshop at 226 Sunset Ave. in Asheboro is holding a sale to make space for ongoing donations.

The sale will kick off from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 9 during Asheboro’s Christmas Downtown (formerly Christmas on Sunset) and will continue during regular bookshop hours — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10, Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.

For information, call 336-629-1536.

Community event

The quarterly meeting of the volunteer commissions and committees overseen by Greensboro’s Human Rights Department will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive.

The public is invited to attend. Representatives from the city’s human rights commission, the commission on the status of women, the ad hoc committee on African-American disparities, the transgender task force and the international advisory committee will be in attendance. The Dec. 14 event replaces each commission’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting for December.

For information, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/human-rights or call 336-373-2038.

City growth plan

The City of High Point is accepting applications from residents, business owners and community leaders now through Jan. 6 to serve on a steering committee to guide the creation of the city’s long-term growth plan, “The 2045 Comprehensive Plan: Our City, Our Future, Our Next 20.”

Apply at www.highpointnc.gov/compplansc. Paper applications are available by calling 336-883-3328. The committee will consist of 16 to 22 members who broadly and accurately reflect all recognized geographies in the community. Members must be able to commit to the entire project.

The steering committee will be responsible for guiding the planning process over about 14 months starting in February. The committee will meet a minimum of six times as a group. Members will also be responsible for meeting with their friends and colleagues to gather input on various topics and scenarios.

Once adopted, the comprehensive plan will be the source of guidance to ensure that decisions are made in accordance with the goals and objectives established by and for the community to achieve the desired future.

For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/2496/Comprehensive-Plan.