Community Briefs

Author talk

Bill Slawter, author of “Sit-Ins, Drive-ins and Uncle Sam: Coming of Age in the Era of Civil Rights and the Vietnam Draft,” will discuss his newly published book with former News & Record reporter Jim Schlosser. The free event is set for 2 to 3 p.m. March 29 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Haywood Duke Room, 607 N. Greene St. in Greensboro.

Memoir-based and extensively researched, the book weaves together the history of the 1960s civil rights movement in Greensboro and Slawter’s youth in the Glenwood community during those years. Questions and answers will follow the presentation.

Veterans program

A National Vietnam War Veterans Day program is planned for 11 a.m. March 29 at the Veterans Memorial Wall at Wrenn-Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road in Jamestown.

There will be a flag-raising, wreath-laying, playing of Taps and a keynote speaker.

The program will be run by Jane Thomas of the Rachel Caldwell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

For information, call Bruce Dillon at 336-906-5362.

Also, the Randolph County Veterans Services invites Vietnam veterans to enjoy coffee and doughnuts from 8 a.m. to noon March 29 at Shaw Building, 158 Worth St. in Asheboro. Team members will distribute certificates, pins and more items to show appreciation for Vietnam veterans.

For information, call 336-318-6998. Also, visit www.vietnamwar50th.com.

Candidate debate

A debate will be held among the city of Greensboro’s candidates for mayor at 4 p.m. April 3 in UNCG’s School of Education, Room 120.

Participating in the debate are each of the candidates who filed for mayor by the March 4 deadline: Mark Cummings, Justin Outling, Eric Robert and Nancy Vaughan.

The debate at UNCG will be moderated by Benjamin Briscoe, an anchor and reporter for WFMY-Channel 2, and Margaret A. Dudley, a private attorney in Greensboro.

This event is free and open to the public. Masks are required. The debate will also be livestreamed on WFMY’s Facebook page.

Greensboro’s general election for mayor will be held Nov. 8. A primary is scheduled for May 17. The mayoral race was originally scheduled to be on the ballot in 2021 but was moved to 2022 due to redistricting delays.

The debate is hosted by the Greensboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the department of political science at UNCG.

To suggest questions, email socialaction@dstac.org.

Commission seeks applicants

The One High Point Commission, created by the High Point City Council to explore community reparations for the African American residents of High Point, will be accepting applications until April 8 in search of 11 individuals (nine voting members and two non-voting alternates) to serve.

Applicants must submit a resume, and finalists will be asked to appear for a brief interview before the One High Point Selection Committee. Individuals will be selected to serve on the commission by virtue of their education, training, activism or experience, particularly in the field of African American studies and reparatory justice.

The commission was created by resolution at a City Council meeting on Feb. 7. Per the resolution, the commission will be made up of two council members, nine High Point residents and two NAACP representatives. In addition, two High Point residents will be appointed as non-voting alternates.

The commission will submit a written report of its findings and recommendations to the High Point City Council no later than a year from the date of the commission’s first meeting. The commission will automatically dissolve 90 days after the date upon which the report is submitted to the council.

Interested individuals can apply at www.highpointnc.gov/159/Boards-Commissions-Application.

Commission meeting

The Commission on the Status of Women will hold its regular monthly meeting online at 6 p.m. March 29. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mry5u542, using meeting ID 868 9224 9073. To join the meeting by phone, dial 929-205-6099.

The commission’s mission is to improve the quality of life for women in Greensboro.

First Friday Night Live

Downtown Greensboro has announced the return of its First Friday Night Live concert series, featuring a new line-up of bands throughout 2022. The first concert of the year, sponsored by Southern First Bank, will be April 1 and feature The Shakedown, known for its R&B and dance covers.

Thanks to a grant from ArtsGreensboro, a new addition to the 2022 series will be the inclusion of street artists at each concert.

First Friday Night Live will be from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Southern First Bank parking lot at the corner of Greene and Market streets in Greensboro.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs/blankets. Beers can be bought on-site from local breweries, along with dining options from food trucks.

Food vendor and street artist applications are now being accepted for these concerts. Visit downtowngreensboro.org/first-friday for complete details.

Funding projects

The city of Greensboro will be receiving more than $10 million in federal funding for workforce development, an innovation district, public safety and transit services.

The funding secured will assist the following projects:

$3,008,800 for buses, bus facilities and bus equipment.

$3,000,000 for computer-aided dispatch system replacement to better equip Guilford Metro 911 to field incoming calls.

$3,000,000 for the Greensboro Innovation District, a designated area of the city to attract business and create high-paying jobs.

$1,600,000 for workforce development initiatives, including technology and support services.

For information, call 336-373-3769.

Virtual meeting

Greensboro’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. March 24. Participants and the public can join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/mrxzwrn8 using meeting ID 915 1305 6243. To join the meeting by phone, call 301-715-8592.

Greensboro City Council approved ACAAD’s establishment with the goal to review policies, procedures and regulations that create barriers to success for African American residents. ACAAD members research policy and procedures, obtain community feedback, and make recommendations to the council regarding ways to improve resource access for African American populations in the city.

Graham Walks

Graham Walks kicks off April 20. It is a five-week, self-motivating walking program designed to inspire participants to stay active.

The free program runs through May 25 and it is for ages 18 and older.

Participants set a goal and track their activity on an Activity Tracker Log.

Following the five weeks, all participants who submit their completed log by May 26 will be eligible to receive a Graham Walks T-shirt, as well as be entered into the grand prize drawing (one per person).

The program kicks off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at Shamrock Nutrition and from 4 to 6 p.m. April 20 at the Graham Historical Museum.

To register, visit www.GrahamRecreationAndParks.com.

For information, call 336-513-5510.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.