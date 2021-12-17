Community Briefs

Big 3 is designed for youth and adults with disabilities to build skills and knowledge of the game of basketball and cheer routines throughout a six-week virtual training league. This program is offered in partnership with the ARC of Greensboro and Kernersville and High Point parks and recreation departments. Practice will be held at Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St. in Greensboro.

For information about AIR, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR. For program information, email Sharon.williams@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2954.

Playful Pedagogy program

The N.C. Zoo Society partnered with T-Mobile to provide an educator workshop on how to incorporate more outdoor play in nature into classroom curricula. T-Mobile is supporting the North Carolina Zoo Playful Pedagogy program with a $20,000 sponsorship. The goal of the project is to support adults working with children in acquiring fresh perspectives on their approach to engaging with children outdoors.

The “Play in Practice Workshop” for formal and informal educators from across the state took place Dec. 4 at the zoo. The workshop was led by Linda Kinney, the zoo’s Nature Play and School Programs Manager.