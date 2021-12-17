Community Briefs

Holiday Magic rescheduled
Burlington Recreation and Park’s Holiday Magic in Downtown Burlington event was scheduled for Dec. 11 but was postponed due to potential for rain and high winds.
Holiday Magic is now set for 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Historic Depot and on surrounding streets in downtown Burlington.
The event features photos with Santa, hot cocoa bar, magic reindeer food station, live performances, an inflatable snow globe, artisan vendor market, food vendors and other festive activities.
For information, visit www.burlingtonnc.gov/events.
Fire station opening
The Greensboro Fire Department and Guilford County will host the official grand opening of Station 7 and EMS Base 1, located at 1064 E. Wendover Ave., from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20. The new fire and Guilford County EMS base represents a partnership between Greensboro and Guilford County to provide unified and cost-effective public safety.
This facility will be dedicated and named after retired Fire Chief Ray K. Flowers, the first Black Greensboro fire chief with more than 37 years of service. During Flower’s early years as a firefighter, he was a driver for Station 7.
“It is an honor to dedicate and name Station 7 and Guilford County EMS Base 1 after Chief Ray Flowers,” said Greensboro Fire Chief Jim Robinson. “The new station and Chief Flowers represent everything that is right with public safety.”
New Year’s Eve party
The High Point Arts Council’s annual Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party is set for 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point.
Smitty & The Jumpstarters will provide entertainment for the evening. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes admission, supper, a champagne toast and dancing.
Supper will be catered by Plain & Fancy.
To purchase tickets, visit www.HighPointArts.org/Events or visit the ticketing office between 1 and 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
Big 3 Challenger Basketball and Cheer
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s adaptive and inclusive recreation unit will offer Big 3 Challenger Basketball and Cheer on Jan. 29-March 5 for youth ages 8 and older and adults with disabilities. Cost is $10. Register for basketball at tinyurl.com/2v3umu8n or cheer at tinyurl.com/mtn9dk2w.
Big 3 is designed for youth and adults with disabilities to build skills and knowledge of the game of basketball and cheer routines throughout a six-week virtual training league. This program is offered in partnership with the ARC of Greensboro and Kernersville and High Point parks and recreation departments. Practice will be held at Smith Active Adult Center, 2401 Fairview St. in Greensboro.
For information about AIR, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/AIR. For program information, email Sharon.williams@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2954.
Playful Pedagogy program
The N.C. Zoo Society partnered with T-Mobile to provide an educator workshop on how to incorporate more outdoor play in nature into classroom curricula. T-Mobile is supporting the North Carolina Zoo Playful Pedagogy program with a $20,000 sponsorship. The goal of the project is to support adults working with children in acquiring fresh perspectives on their approach to engaging with children outdoors.
The “Play in Practice Workshop” for formal and informal educators from across the state took place Dec. 4 at the zoo. The workshop was led by Linda Kinney, the zoo’s Nature Play and School Programs Manager.
The zoo education team will also feature Playful Pedagogy through videos and activities on the “Adventures in EdZOOcation” Facebook group (www.facebook.com/groups/EdZOOcation/) during the week of Dec. 27, with T-Mobile’s support.
Recreation center closed
Peeler Recreation Center is closed while its parking lot is under construction as part of a $1.2 million park renovation project. The center, at 1300 Sykes Ave. in Greensboro, is expected to be closed through the beginning of February, depending on weather conditions.
Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department is using voter-approved bond funds and a $600,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program for Phase 2 and 3 of Peeler Community Park master plan. The department also recently was awarded a $38,000 cash grant for field light installation from the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation, a joint initiative of Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The grant award includes a $47,000 discount for the lighting system from Musco Lighting.
The project will displace the existing playground to allow expansion of the parking lot and improved driveway entrance, renovation of the existing ballfield, new gathering spaces with seating, new play structures, outdoor fitness area, paved accessible pathways throughout the park with an interpretive story walk in partnership with Greensboro Public Library, and site amenities such as solar picnic tables, lighting, benches, trash receptacles, bike racks, signage and landscaping. A cistern project in partnership with the Greensboro Water Resources Department will capture roof water to irrigate the ballfield.
For information, call 336-373-2964.
Candidate appearance
Judge Cheri Beasley, a Democratic candidate for United States Senate, will appear on a special edition of “Triad Today with Jim Longworth” at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 25 and 11 a.m. Dec. 26 on MY48.
Beasley was the first woman of color to serve as chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court. She is running to succeed Richard Burr, who is retiring from the Senate.
For more information, contact Pam Cook at pcookk@aol.com.
Lake restocked
The Taylor Turner Hatchery Pond at Lake Higgins Park has been stocked with trout again. The pond, at 4235 Hamburg Mill Road in Summerfield, is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays throughout the winter.
Anglers 16 years old and older must have a valid North Carolina fishing license, which can be purchased at the marina. The fee is $2 to fish and $4 per pound of fish caught. A trout stamp is not required. All fish caught must be weighed and kept. This is not a catch and release fishing opportunity.
For more information, call the marina at 336-373-3739 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/lakes.
Glass recycling locations
The city of Greensboro has opened seven additional glass recycling locations for residents. Take empty, clean and dry glass bottles and jars to the blue recycling carts at these drop-off new sites:
Tiny House Community Development, 1310 W. Gate City Blvd.
Hemphill Library, 2301 W. Vandalia Road
Fire Station 17, 6405 Old Oak Ridge Road
Guilford Park Presbyterian, 2416 Lawndale Drive
Union Coffee Company, 1119 E. Wendover Ave.
Fire Station 63, 4306 Burlington Road
Craft Recreation Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.
Greensboro does not collect glass in its residential recycling program. Glass brought to the drop-off sites will be combined with glass collected from local bars and restaurants, and be recycled.
For the list of 19 glass recycling drop-off sites or other information about residential recycling, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/recycle.
GROW growing
Beginning in January, Creative Greensboro will enhance its artist residency opportunity offered through Greensboro Residency for Original Works, or GROW. In addition to receiving no-cost access to the 800-square-foot studio space and dedicated marketing support, creative individuals or organizations selected for a residency will now be compensated $300 per week of residency. To learn more about upcoming residencies or how to apply to GROW, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/GROW.
GROW, established in 2020, is a flexible space for Guilford County-based creatives to develop and share new work. It is located just inside the Davie Street entrance to the Greensboro Cultural Center. Residencies of one to eight weeks are awarded on a rolling basis by competitive selection. Residencies must include weekly programming that is free to the public, though residents may also use time in the space for studio hours not open to the public, or to sell work and offer other fee-based programming.
Creative Greensboro welcomes GROW proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. Creative Greensboro is particularly interested in residencies that are collaborative or multidisciplinary in nature, as well as those that center the voices of communities of color, low-income communities and people who are disabled. Previous residencies have included digital and sculptural art installations, a community weaving project, hip hop dance classes and the design and production of an original film.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.