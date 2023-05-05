Social Saturday to be held on May 6

Forward High Point and Visit High Point will present the inaugural Social Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The event will feature merchant specials and trolleys in both the Uptowne and Downtown districts.

“We are excited to be partnering with the businesses for the inaugural Social Saturday,” said Rebekah McGee, president of Forward High Point. “We hope this will bring an influx of people to experience all that High Point has to offer.” Both organizations have plans to make this an ongoing event, held the first Saturday of each month, to promote businesses and the new growth in downtown.

In the stadium area, guests can take advantage of the Catalyst Social District and stroll from shop to shop with a beverage. In addition to store and restaurant specials, there will be community activities which will change monthly. Trolleys will operate from 3 to 9 p.m. to assist with parking.

Future events are planned for June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5. Refer to the downtownhighpoint.org website for updated information.

Participating locations include 1614 Drinks Music Billiards, The Blooming Board, Blue Bourbon Jacks, Brown Truck Brewery, COHAB Space, Collier Optical, Fallen in Love Bridal, Frady’s Taphouse, Golden Oldies, High Point Arts Council, High Point Rockers, High Point Theatre, HP Trousers, Monkee’s of HP, Paddled South Brewing Co., Plank Street Tavern, Simon Jewelers, Stock + Grain Assembly Food Hall, Sunrise Books, The Art Gallery, The Cottage HP, The House of Vacuums and Watchlady JB.

Free weekly concert series in Graham

Musical Chairs Countywide Concert Series in Graham will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, May through August, at Bill Cooke Park, 1010 Townbranch Road in Graham.

The free concerts are suitable for all ages.

Bring a lawn chair for music and fun but leave the alcohol and smoking products at home.

Featured bands include: May 5, Kimber & Kompany, R&B/pop; June 2, Oscar’s Latin Band, Latin; July 7, Jukebox Rehab, country/pop; and Aug. 4, Grizzly Goat, Americana Folk Rock.

For information, visit www.cityofgraham.com/grpd-special-musical-chairs/.

Uptown Greensboro to host artist competition

Join Uptown Greensboro at the “Reign Supreme Art Battle,” for adult artists from 7 to 10 p.m. May 12 at the Khalif Event Center, 2000 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro. Tickets are $10 to $15 and can be found at Eventbrite.

Starting with 12 artists, there will be two first rounds, the second round will have six artists and the final round will have the top three. The audience votes on who deserves to move on to the next round as well as chooses the winner. First place will win $200 and second place will win $100.

Requirements for adult artist submission can be found at tinyurl.com/5n2h44tx.

City wants input on parking downtown

Drivers who visit downtown Greensboro are asked to share input on their experiences by taking the Downtown Parking User Survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/V52S6P9 by May 26. Downtown business owners are asked to take the separate Business Owner Survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/V5KR2WT. The results of the surveys will help inform the Greensboro Downtown Parking Plan, which aims to make parking in the central business district more convenient.

The city has hired consultant Kimley-Horn to develop the plan. The goals of the plan include managing parking in a way that supports local businesses, reducing congestion, updating pricing and enforcement programs and efficiently managing existing parking facilities and loading zones. The plan, which is expected to be complete by fall 2023, will provide recommendations for improving downtown parking.

Library to host beekeeping demo

The High Point Public Library at 901 N. Main St. will host a beekeeping demonstration at 10 a.m. May 6. Beekeeper Wesley Hudson will do a 15-minute demonstration and discussion for beginner beekeepers at the beehive on the corner of Sunset and North Elm Street.

No registration is required for this free event.

For information, call 336-883-3646.

Extension to host plant sale May 12-13

The Guilford County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers will hold a Passalong Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13.

The Friday sale is by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C45A8A723A0FCC07-passalong.

The sale is at the Guilford County Agricultural Extension Center, 3309 Burlington Road in Greensboro.

Expected items include: Perennials, natives, pollinator plants, sun and shade plants, hostas, hellebores, daylilies, shrubs, trees, houseplants and more.

Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Patrons should bring their own boxes to transport plants home. For information, email passalongplantsale@gmail.com.

Randleman library to present illusionist

Master illusionist and storyteller Caleb Sigmon brings “The Fun Factory Starring CJ & Fidget” to the Randleman Public Library at 3:30 p.m. May 18.

It’s fun for all ages when audience members help an incredible factory come to life as gears turn, games unfold and toilet paper goes flying through the air.

The high-speed show is guaranteed to capture attention with lots of music, interactive play, and a valuable lesson that audiences will take away with them: We are strongest when we work together. Stick around afterwards for an exclusive meet and greet with characters from the show.

The performance launches “All Together Now,” the library’s Summer Reading initiative, which keeps kids reading while school is out so that they don’t experience “summer slide” when they return in the fall.

Do you love the blues? Check out this festival

The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society announces NC Blues Week beginning May 13 and the 37th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Origination on May 20 at LeBauer Park in downtown Greensboro. Tickets are on sale now at piedmontblues.org and start at $50 for general admission with VIP tickets at $75, or $85 which include premium seating.

PBPS president Atiba Berkley stated, “The theme ‘Origination’ was chosen for the festival by the board of trustees to acknowledge and honor the spirit of originators of blues music and participants of blues culture.”

Area library hosting inaugural Comic Con

The inaugural Asheboro Public Library Comic Con is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at 201 Worth St.

Hosted by Asheboro library Youth Services, the family-friendly event will feature 13 comic book authors, illustrators and other creators (as of this writing—there may be more) who will demonstrate their techniques and display their work, which will be available for purchase.

Randolph County Animal Services and Ruff Love Rescue of Thomasville will be on hand to share information about pet adoption and feature some of their furry friends.

There also will be a costume contest with prizes for different age groups; special visitors; giveaways; and other surprises. The event, best for ages 4 and older, is free.

The TeenZone will feature the work of local teen artists, and a Youth Services booth will share all the scoop on this summer’s Summer Reading activities.

At 10:30 a.m., Jo Knorpp will screen her own short film, followed by a Q&A. At 11:30 a.m., Rodney Bennett will present an art creation demonstration. John Thompkins will bring his Indiana Jones mobile museum.

For information, call 336-318-6804.