Community Briefs

Walking tour

The next Downtown Greenway walking tour is set for 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 10.

Participants will meet at LoFi Park, 500 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

These tours are offered in conjunction with Greensboro Parks & Recreation and Action Greensboro. Leading each tour will be either Downtown Greenway Project Manager Dabney Sanders or Greenways & Gardens Program Coordinator Chelsea Phipps. They will share information about the greenway, Greensboro’s history, surrounding neighborhoods, public art installations, environmental stewardship, economic impact and more.

To participate, visit tinyurl.com/45yxhky8.

Author event

Meet more than a dozen area authors representing a variety of genres at Greensboro Public Library’s Local Author Celebration at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

Guests can also attend free workshops designed to help aspiring writers. There also will be hot cider and book signings with the authors.

The first workshop is “Jumpstart Your Writing Practice” with Quinn Dalton from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. Dalton will share a quick start to good habits for your writing practice including prompts, helpful resources and next steps to get writers on their way.

“Crafting Your Elevator Speech: Selling Your Book in Three Minutes or Less” with Beth Sheffield will be from 3 to 3:45 p.m. Participants will learn effective dramatic narrative tools to sell themselves, their books, their ideas and their organizations.

Registration is required for the workshops. Contact Ronald Headen at 336-412-6199 or ronald.headen@greensboro–nc.gov.

Caregiver programs

Well-Spring Solutions is offering the following free programs geared toward the needs of family caregivers:

Common and Unexpected Medical Complications of Dementia Care: 4:30-5:45 p.m. Dec. 12, The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro. Some complications include problems with balance, malnutrition, dehydration, constipation, sepsis, UTIs and other infections. Complications during the end stages of the disease like bedsores, muscle contractures and failure of body systems will also be addressed.

Holiday Tea for Family Caregivers: 4:30-6 p.m. Dec. 13, The Memory Care Center. Special Holiday Tea event with delicious treats. Also learn tips on staying connected with those you love while remaining connected to peace within yourself during the holiday season.

Tackling Caregiver Stress: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 14, Cone Health MedCenter Greensboro, 3518 Drawbridge Parkway, Greensboro. Lunch served. Learn the warning signs of stress, help identify your personal stressors, and discuss practical strategies to help you cope.

Registration is required for each class. To sign up, visit www.well-springsolutions.org and find the events on the calendar. For information, call 336-545-5377.

Insurance help

The Women’s Resource Center of Greensboro will welcome Nancy Baron and Legal Aid of North Carolina for Health Insurance Open Enrollment Assistance Day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec 12 at 628 Summit Ave., Greensboro.

Participants will get free, unbiased help exploring their health coverage options, applying for coverage and choosing a health plan. This event is open to everyone 18 and older.

Walk-ins are available, but appointments are preferred. To make an appointment, call 855-733-3711 or visit www.ncnavigator.net. For information, call 336-275-6090.

Career fair

In response to recent United Furniture Industries layoffs, GuilfordWorks will host a Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at NCWorks Career Center at 607 Idol St., High Point.

The event will feature employers and resource providers with job opportunities and additional resources.

For information, call 336-373-3012 or visit tinyurl.com/3cwwxc8x.

Nominations

Greensboro’s Human Rights Commission is seeking nominations for the 2023 class of Every Day Champions of Civil Rights. Those honored will be recognized at the 37th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast on Jan. 16 at the Koury Convention Center. The theme of this year’s event is “Every Day Champions: Honoring Local Civil Rights Pioneers.”

The public is invited to nominate individuals or organizations that have made substantial contributions to further King’s vision or to champion civil rights, civil liberties and/or human rights in Greensboro. Nominees should have demonstrated a level of dedication or achievement beyond what may be expected in the normal course of an individual’s or organization’s work. Areas of focus may include (but are not limited to) anti-racism efforts, women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant integration, policy change, the advancement of civil rights, re-entry and second-chance support, access to education and more.

Submit nominations at tinyurl.com/k9yv2ce7 no later than Dec. 14. Nominees of any age or occupation are eligible. Posthumous nominations are also accepted.

The commission’s MLK Planning Committee will choose five finalists by Dec. 19 to be recognized at the annual MLK Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at Koury Convention Center, 3121 W. Gate City Blvd.

Tickets, which will go on sale Dec. 12, are $20 per person or $160 for a table of eight by phone at 336-373-2038 or by email to department administrator Marion Davis at marion.davis@greensboro-nc.gov.

Niketa Greene, Cone Health’s director of diversity and inclusion and interim inclusion officer, is the breakfast’s keynote speaker.

Greensboro Television Network and the city’s YouTube channel will provide live coverage of the event.

President search

Since the retirement of its longtime president, Robert S. Shackleford Jr., Randolph Community College has been undergoing an extensive search for a new president.

Part of that process is getting opinions and ideas from the Randolph County community. The board of trustees is asking residents to complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RCCPresidentSearch or to participate in one of two forums.

The online survey will remain open until 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Forums will be from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center on the Asheboro campus. Seating is limited. RSVP at tinyurl.com/4b3n53fj for the morning forum and tinyurl.com/4y7hfnbm for the afternoon forum.

Christmas tours

Historic Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville, is celebrating a Victorian Christmas for the 2022 holiday season through Jan. 7.

The 22-room home will be highlighted with Christmas displays and décor, including Victorian-inspired trees, garlands and decorations.

Hours for self-guided tours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The last entry is at 3 p.m. Christmas by Candlelight will be at 5 and 9 p.m. Dec. 17 with costumed re-enactors from Kernersville Little Theater hosting guests and singing seasonal carols.

At 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10, the Children’s Choir from First Presbyterian Church of Winston-Salem will perform holiday-themed concerts, which will be free for tour ticket-holders.

Daytime tickets are $12 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger. Candlelight tours are $15 for adults, $6 for kids ages 6 to 18 and free for ages 5 and younger.

Visit kornersfolly.org or call 336-996-7922.

Annual report

Greensboro’s planning department’s second annual GSO2040 Comprehensive Plan implementation report, which looks at progress made across the city toward reaching growth goals, is available online at tinyurl.com/ywpfwnm4.

This annual report is a way to track GSO2040’s progress and evaluate broad land use trends. The report:

Looks at land use trends over the past fiscal year, which indicate strong activity at the edges of the city, particularly in the east. During the past 18 months, nearly 8,000 housing units were approved for development through rezoning and annexations.

Highlights projects that have been completed in the past year, such as the adoption of a streetscape for downtown.

Details some of the projects for the year ahead, including in specific areas of the city, such as the Fleming Road Area Plan.

Stay up-to-date on GSO2040 implementation by signing up to receive an emails whenever new reports are posted online. Fill out your contact information on the e-Notify page at tinyurl.com/5n6p57a7 and select “GSO2040” in the News section to subscribe.

Garden updates

The recent updates at the Bird, Bee and Butterfly Pollinator Garden at the corner of East Lindsay Street and North Murrow Boulevard in Greensboro are now complete.

Thanks go to New Earth Designs and lead volunteer, Maury Schott, for their work on this project, which has enhanced the space.

A series of three new pathways, including a small bridge and large boulders, has been added within the garden area. A natural stone staircase was also added, which leads down to Muddy Creek stream below. These new features not only allow for greater enjoyment and interaction with the plants and pollinators, but it also provide easier access for the staff and volunteers who help maintain the garden.

Also, the Smith Street landscaping enhancement is underway. This work is being completed by David Mudd and Justin Vettel, the same team responsible for the redesign of LoFi Park in 2020. In a similar fashion, the Smith Street section will focus on permaculture design, and provide a natural connection between LoFi Park and the Public Orchard at Meeting Place.

The project highlights the benefits of infrastructure reuse by using repurposed materials, such as asphalt millings from road resurfacing projects, now being used to form walking paths. The project will begin near the corner of Prescott Street, continue up and over the retaining wall alongside the greenway, and end at the sidewalk connector on Cedar Street. The result will be a series of steps and pathways to explore, with trees, herbs and seating.

Wedding show

Carolina Weddings Show has announced that The Wedding Fair is set for noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Greensboro Airport Marriott, One Marriott Drive.

Tickets are $20 at www.33bride.com and include free tickets to attend future shows on Jan. 21 in Winston-Salem and Jan. 28 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The wedding planning event features photographers, DJs, bakers, honeymoon information and more. The event will include live fashion shows, live music and more.

For exhibitor information, call 336-545-1970.