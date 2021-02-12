Community Briefs

'Java with Justin'
Greensboro City Council District 3 representative, Justin Outling, is hosting a Facebook version of his “Java with Justin” meeting at 2 p.m. today, Feb. 12, at www.Facebook.com/JOutling. This virtual community meeting provides an opportunity for all Greensboro residents to interact with Outling and share concerns and ask questions. Questions and comments can be submitted directly to the Facebook page.
Family Game Night
The High Point Museum is holding its fifth annual Family Game Night online. The event is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Registration is required and space is limited.
Museum staff will host different “game rooms.” This free event is suitable for children of all ages and prizes will be awarded. Attendees will participate in all four rooms with each room lasting approximately 20 minutes.
To register visit the calendar section of the museum's website at www.highpointnc.gov/694/Museum/.
Free tax preparation
The High Point Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is offering free tax preparation by IRS-certified volunteers to income-eligible individuals and families with 2020 household incomes of $57,000 or less through April 15.
IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers are trained to recognize when a taxpayer qualifies for refund-boosting tax credits, and VITA makes a special effort to help eligible taxpayers claim these helpful credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, among others.
VITA offers electronic filing for returns and direct deposit for any tax refund. Tax preparation is available by appointment only, six days a week at six local sites. VITA hours may vary. Sites may close earlier than the posted time, or operations may vary due to the continued monitoring of COVID-19 and all related information and recommendations.
Visit www.signupgenius.com/go/HPTax to view availability for each location and sign-up for an appointment.
For information, call 336-883-3041 or email VITA@highpointnc.gov.
Special precautions have been taken to ensure the taxpayers and the VITA team's safety during the tax preparation process that includes the introduction of drive-up and drop-off and car-side tax preparation. Taxpayers will have the option of selecting a face-to-face or drive-up option for the initial intake. These options differ based on location. All completed returns will have a scheduled pick-up appointment.
Monologue coaching
Creative Greensboro is offering one-on-one monologue coaching packages. Two, one-hour sessions cost $50 and can be held virtually or in-person with appropriate safety precautions. Registration is open through Feb. 28 for coaching sessions, which will be held through March 31. To register, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
Sessions will be led by staff members Todd Fisher or Rosina Whitfield, who have a combined 50-plus years of experience shaping actors of all ages. The program includes choosing a monologue, character development and effective presentation. More sessions can be scheduled if necessary, and the times can be adapted for anyone's availability. The monologue can be used for upcoming college, high school and professional auditions. The program is open to all ages.
Launch N' Learn
Launch Greensboro will offer a virtual Launch N' Learn, "Don't Get Caught Off-Guard by Covid Tax Implications," from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, over Zoom.
Jimmy Eggers, a tax expert at Smith Leonard, will help participants understand the impact the tax credits related to the Families First and Employee Retention Credits have on their 2020 tax filings.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2bbsb294.
Launch Greensboro will also offer a virtual Launch N' Learn with Dennis John of Without Exception from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 over Zoom.
John will share how small businesses can set and achieve their diversity, equity and inclusion goals.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/qv4skuvw.
Together Towards Tomorrow
Downtown Greensboro will hold its virtual annual meeting, Together Towards Tomorrow, from 11 a.m. to noon March 4.
It will feature a panelist discussion with Scott Baxter, president and CEO, Kontoor Brands; Mary Jo Cagle, chief operating officer, Cone Health; and Franklin Gilliam Jr., chancellor, UNCG.
Together Towards Tomorrow will also feature Chris Banyon of the MIG Consulting Group. Banyon will present the new focus of DGI’s Vision 2030 plan, which was shifted to better reflect the changing dynamics of the world following the pandemic.
To receive a meeting link, visit tinyurl.com/1xovx33d.
Call for artists
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority has opened the 2021 search for artists with a call for two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media, small, three-dimensional sculpture and large outdoor sculpture.
This request is open to all North Carolina artists and artists who live in these Virginia counties: Grayson, Carroll, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania and Halifax.
The submission deadline is March 13.
For information, email ccstewart44@gmail.com, visit https://flyfrompti.com/call-for-artists-2021 or https://flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour.
Racial equity training
YWCA’s Community Builders will host a virtual Racial Equity Institute Groundwater presentation from 9 a.m. to noon March 5.
YWCA has received a grant from the High Point Community Foundation and The Earl & Katherine Congdon Family Foundation to continue to bring racial equity training to the community. This event is $20 and scholarships are available.
The program will attempt to explain how race-based structural inequities impact social, political and economic outcomes in every institution and system in this country. This workshop will provide leaders with a basic understanding of how racism is structural in nature and what that means to the efforts to eliminate racial disparities.
To register, email hmajors@ywcahp.com.
Book donations
Little Free Libraries have been installed on the Downtown Greenway in Greensboro.
Porter Halyburton designed and fabricated three libraries and Darlene McClinton painted each.
The libraries are located at Woven Works Park, Meeting Place at Tradition Cornerstone and on Bragg Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
To learn more about making a book donation, email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org.
Action Greensboro encourages residents to purchase books for donations from Scuppernong Books at 304 S. Elm St. in Greensboro as well.
#DGSOtogo contest
Downtown Greensboro has drawn the third week of winning names for its #DGSOtogo contest. In its third week, 70 people entered the contest and generated more than $18,567 in local revenue dollars.
Week three winners are:
- $500 grand prize: Janet Dickerson
- $500 business grand prize: Area Modern Home
- Downtown Greensboro merchandise and gift cards: Diana Jicha, Rebecca Klossner, Laurie Lednum and Marty Overman
For 12 weeks, DGI is challenging the Triad to find a local spot in downtown Greensboro and dine/shop in person, order takeout, buy gift cards or shop online. After spending $25 or more in a downtown business, participants can upload a photo of their signed receipt to be entered into a weekly drawing for $500. Additionally, the represented business on the receipt will also receive $500.
Garden project meeting
A town hall meeting to discuss community and school garden projects in Randolph County will be offered from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 5 via Zoom.
This event will be hosted by horticulture agent Annie Mills and 4-H youth development agent Allison Walker. It will be a time to discuss how community and school garden projects are going during COVID-19, a time to share resources and an opportunity to network with others.
Sign up at go.ncsu.edu/randolphgardentownhall to receive the Zoom link.
For information, call 336-318-6000 or email allison_walker@ncsu.edu.
Reimbursement program
Greensboro residents who have experienced a sewer backup in their homes after Feb. 1 may be eligible to receive assistance from the city for damages. Under its new Sanitary Sewer Backup Policy, which went into effect Feb. 1, residents may be reimbursed for damages if the backup was caused by a city sewer main blockage.
Residential backups generally mean a house may not be in compliance with state plumbing codes, which require a backwater valve along a house’s underground service line. This valve prevents sewage from getting into a home’s plumbing.
For information, call 336-373-2489 or visit tinyurl.com/z2sj9fc7.
Land proposals
Greensboro's planning department is seeking proposals for the sale and development of about 1.6 acres of land in the 300-400 block of Summit Avenue. The land, located inside the interchange from Summit Avenue to Murrow Boulevard, is considered a “gateway” into downtown and the Dunleath neighborhood. The site is also near Downtown Greenway’s Murrow Boulevard section, now under construction.
Interested developers should review the Request for Proposals at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=47904 for information on submitting a proposal as well as zoning, available utilities and desired site characteristics. Proposals must be submitted by March 25. Submission requirements are on pages 5-6 of the RFP.
The appraised value of the property, which served as a public right-of-way, is $440,000.
For information, email jeffrey.sovich@greensboro-nc.gov.
Footgolf Classic
Registration is now underway for the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s first all-ages footgolf tournament, the Footgolf Classic, from 9 a.m. to noon March 27 at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. The tournament will have age divisions for children, teens and adults. The cost to enter is $60 per four-person team. Register at tinyurl.com/5c9h49be by March 19 to participate.
Footgolf is a cross between soccer and golf. It’s played with a soccer ball using golf rules. All skill levels are welcome at this best-ball formal tournament. The entry fee covers playing fees, goodie bags and awards.
For information, call 336-373-5852 or email bob.brooks@greensboro-nc.gov.
Garden's limited opening
Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a $7.5 million gift to N.C. State and located at 9241 Sauls Road in Raleigh, will open eight weekends during 2021 for public viewing, plant purchases and free advice from the experts. There is no admission fee.
Winter visitation weekends are Feb. 26-28 and March 5-7.
For information, call 919-772-4794 or visit www.jlbg.org/content/visit/gardenDays.php.
Virtual workshops
The N.C. Cooperative Extension, Wilkes County is offering virtual family and consumer science workshops at 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month.
The workshops planned so far include:
- March 4: Understanding your air fryer
- April 1: Biscuits — then and now
- May 6: Pillow, pillows, pillows
- June 3: Meals in a mug
To register for these free Zoom events, call 336-651-7330 or visit www.eventbrite.com and search for "2021 New Year, New Way With ECA."
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.