COVID-19 brings surge in demand and forces changes at Raleigh pay-what-you-can cafe

Now diners can pay full price for their meal, pay $3 or get a token from one of several local nonprofits distributing A Place at the Table meal tokens.

Kane said A Place at the Table hopes to return to its original model in a post-pandemic world, but that the changes are needed now to keep the doors open.

"This is our temporary solution," Kane said. "We could keep doing this, but we won't be here in 10 years. I think a lot of these folks coming to us for meals will volunteer. ... It's a sadness. Our staff miss our volunteers."

Free meals

While A Place at the Table is largely ending its practice of giving away meals, the cafe is partnering with several local hunger relief groups and other nonprofits, which will now hand out tokens for free meals at the cafe. Kane also said that families in need will always be able to get a free meal.

"We need to do this to be sustainable and survive," Kane said. "We can't do 350 meals a day."

The main organizations distributing tokens are Oak City Cares, Haven House, Passage Home and the Feed the Pack food pantry.