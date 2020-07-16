GREENSBORO — More than a year ago Greensboro's downtown economy was growing and the public's appetite for more was clear.
Economic development agency Downtown Greensboro Inc. was in the midst this spring of wrapping up a months-long survey of Greensboro residents in preparation for compiling a strategic vision this summer.
Then the coronavirus hit.
Now some of the big ideas endorsed by the public, like a new downtown arena, don't seem as urgent in the world of social distancing. So DGI has issued a revised survey to see what residents are asking for today, in our vastly different world.
The agency had been working on the strategic plan with the city of Greensboro and consultants to outline a 10-year vision for downtown.
"For months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, DGI staff, members of city council and consultants reached out into the community to gather city-wide feedback on the strategic plan, but it's extremely important that we take the pulse of our residents again as circumstances have changed," DGI President and CEO Zack Matheny said in a news release.
Revised questions include asking residents to check off their immediate priorities from such options as "socially distant community events and activities" and "safety, security and comfort."
Other things have changed, too, in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers in May — a new awareness of issues surrounding police and racism.
So one of the priorities suggested on the survey is, "having community dialogue around race and social inequity."
The revised survey is available at downtowngreensboro.org.
