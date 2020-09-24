Downtown Greensboro retail businesses get $112,500 from local fund for relief

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A group of downtown businesses is getting the relief promised earlier in the summer from a local fund.

Downtown Greensboro Inc. has awarded $112,500 to 75 downtown businesses from a fund created by nonprofits and the city of Greensboro to help with COVID-19 relief and recovery from the business impact of civil unrest in late May.

DGI said in a news release that grants of $1,500 each were awarded for new business plan initiatives, inventory growth, marketing, rent assistance, job retention and other related business expenses as part of the program that was launched in May.

All storefront retail businesses selling goods or services in the Greensboro Business Investment District served by DGI and in business before Jan. 1 were eligible. Start-up money for the Retail Revitalization Grant Program in the amount of $55,000 was provided by DGI and Guilford Merchants Association. The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, the city and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, awarded the program an additional $24,000.