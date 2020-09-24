Downtown Greensboro retail businesses get $112,500 from local fund for relief

GREENSBORO — A group of downtown businesses is getting the relief promised earlier in the summer from a local fund.
Downtown Greensboro Inc. has awarded $112,500 to 75 downtown businesses from a fund created by nonprofits and the city of Greensboro to help with COVID-19 relief and recovery from the business impact of civil unrest in late May.
DGI said in a news release that grants of $1,500 each were awarded for new business plan initiatives, inventory growth, marketing, rent assistance, job retention and other related business expenses as part of the program that was launched in May.
All storefront retail businesses selling goods or services in the Greensboro Business Investment District served by DGI and in business before Jan. 1 were eligible. Start-up money for the Retail Revitalization Grant Program in the amount of $55,000 was provided by DGI and Guilford Merchants Association. The Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, established by United Way of Greater Greensboro, the city and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, awarded the program an additional $24,000.
The rest of the funds were raised through community donations by way of a GoFundMe campaign. Private donations included a $5,000 challenge donation from an anonymous donor that was met by $5,000 from Deuterman Law Group, $2,500 from the Downtown Residents Association, $1,500 from the Jewish Foundation, and $1,000 from the Rotary Club of Greensboro.
"This pandemic has knocked our downtown businesses down," Zack Matheny, president and CEO of DGI, said in the release. "But with the help of this grant program, it hasn’t knocked them out.”
The following businesses received a grant:
- 1618 Downtown
- 329PM Hair Studio
- Area Modern Home
- Artmongerz
- Baked Downtown
- Bearded Goat
- Beer Co.
- Bijan's Salon
- Blue Denim
- Boho Salon
- Carolina Theatre
- Charlie's Grocery
- Cheesecakes by Alex
- Chez Genèse
- Cincy’s
- City Center Auto
- Community Theatre of Greensboro
- Crafted, The Art of the Taco
- Crooked Tail Cat Café
- Dames Chicken & Waffles
- Deep Roots Market
- Design Archives Vintage and Handmade Emporium
- Dudley Cosmetology University
- Elm Street Lounge
- Flaviano's Mexican Restaurant
- Gate City Candy Co.
- Greensboro Day Spa
- Greensboro Downtown Yoga
- Greensboro Rickshaw
- Gregory's Jewelry
- Grey's Tavern
- Healthy Boro
- Hudson's Hill
- Indie Root Hair Co.
- Iron and Cloth Barbershop
- Jacob Raymond Jewelry
- Jade and Co. Salon
- Jerusalem Market
- Just Be
- Kingdom Creative Counseling
- Krave Kava
- Lafacial Hair and Nail Salon
- Lao Restaurant
- Legacy Irons Tattoo
- Liberty Oak
- Little Brother Brewing
- Local Honey
- MACHETE
- Manny's Universal Café
- M'Coul's Public House
- Midori Japanese Restaurant
- Natty Greene's
- Pokebowl
- Salon Crie
- Scuppernong Books
- Something BARowed
- SouthEnd Brewing
- Stitch
- Stitch-FX
- Stolen Skateshop
- Stumble Stilskins
- Terra Blue
- The Bodega
- The Forge
- The Green Bean
- The Queen's Royal Beauty Bar
- The View On Elm
- Thousands O' Prints Inc.
- Triad Stage
- Undercurrent
- Union Coffee Co
- Vintage to Vogue Boutique
- Vivid Interiors
- Wes Swan Counseling
- White and Wood
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.