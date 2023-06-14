ProKidney, Corp., a Winston-Salem company focused on development of treatments for chronic kidney disease, will establish a biomanufacturing plant with staged investments of up to $458 million in Guilford County, officials announced on Tuesday.

The company will create up to 330 jobs, with the average annual salary estimated at $74,636. The current average salary in Guilford County is $57,190.

ProKidney has agreed to buy a 210,000-square-foot facility and 22 acres in 73 Business Center, a Class A industrial park off Greenbourne Drive near Interstate 73. The facility is expected to be completed by 2027 and the jobs created by the end of 2028.

“Innovative life science companies like ProKidney understand that North Carolina offers the key ingredients for business success,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release. “Our leadership in this important industry sector is recognized around the world, thanks to the specialized workforce training and education systems that support North Carolina’s biotech companies.”

The Greensboro City Council has approved $13 million in incentives for the company, and the Guilford County commissioners have approved more than $15 million. The company is also eligible for a performance-based state Job Development Investment Grant of $5.1 million.

“I think the money is very well spent,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn said. “There are audit procedures in place to make sure that the jobs are actually hired and … that they’ve made the commitment … to our community — almost half a billion dollars — before these incentives are paid out.”

Although ProKidney’s lead product candidate Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT) — patented, proprietary cell-based therapy — has not yet passed clinical trials or received official FDA approval, the construction of a new facility is another step in the company’s journey to becoming a fully-integrated, commercial-stage biotechnology company. REACT has already received guidance from the FDA and EMA to support its ongoing clinical programs.

Treatment of chronic kidney disease is among the largest single expenses incurred by the US health care system. In 2021, there were over 2,000 reported deaths from kidney disease in North Carolina, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ProKidney is focused on preserving kidney function in patients with a high risk in kidney failure. Late stage CKD patients, Stage 3b—4, are a key target population for the potential REACT therapy.

According to ProKidney, the REACT product has the ability to formulate the patient’s healthy cells into a personalized cell therapy product, which is then re-injected into the damaged kidney.

Prokidney states that their preclinical studies “indicate that REACT may migrate throughout the kidney, resulting in an improvement in renal function and histologic structure, including decreased interstitial fibrosis and inflammation.”

A representative of ProKidney confirmed that its headquarters will remain in Winston-Salem, a point echoed by local economic officials.

“This isn’t a move, it’s an expansion,” Greensboro Chamber of Commerce CEO Brent Christensen told the News & Record.

Christensen added that the Triad has become an attractive destination for the life sciences industry because of the “strength of the labor force”.

“This company could’ve gone anywhere. Boston, Texas, California. This is an opportunity to capitalize on the development going on at High Point and NC A&T,” Christensen said.

Dr. Tim Bertram, CEO of ProKidney, said the company considered many factors in determining where best to build future commercial manufacturing capacity for REACT.

“Because of North Carolina’s depth and breadth of biotechnology talent, the advantage of locating the plant near our headquarters and pilot manufacturing plant in Winston-Salem, NC, and the state’s interest in continuing to grow its biotechnology industry, we determined that adding manufacturing capacity here in Greensboro would be in the best interest of ProKidney.”