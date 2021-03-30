FedEx, HAECO, hiring more than 500 workers at PTI

GREENSBORO — Companies surrounding Piedmont Triad International Airport do everything from refueling private aircraft to building HondaJets.

Now, two of them are adding more than 500 jobs to the 8,600 jobs already at PTI.

FedEx, which has a major cargo hub at the airport and HAECO Americas, which maintains jets, are adding hundreds of employees.

HAECO is one of the world's largest providers of aircraft maintenance and repair services, according to a PTI news release, and the company plans to hire from 150 to 200 additional people to work in aircraft mechanics positions.

HAECO services FedEx aircraft, cargo and passenger aircraft.

The airport said in its news release that demand for aircraft maintenance has increased significantly in the past several months and with passenger travel beginning to recover, HAECO needs more mechanics.

HAECO has created the HAECOisHiring.com website to "educate and guide those interested in a career with HAECO, as well as a longstanding training partnership with Guilford Technical Community College," said Bill Collins, president of airframe services at the company, in the news release.