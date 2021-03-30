FedEx, HAECO, hiring more than 500 workers at PTI

GREENSBORO — Companies surrounding Piedmont Triad International Airport do everything from refueling private aircraft to building HondaJets.
Now, two of them are adding more than 500 jobs to the 8,600 jobs already at PTI.
FedEx, which has a major cargo hub at the airport and HAECO Americas, which maintains jets, are adding hundreds of employees.
HAECO is one of the world's largest providers of aircraft maintenance and repair services, according to a PTI news release, and the company plans to hire from 150 to 200 additional people to work in aircraft mechanics positions.
HAECO services FedEx aircraft, cargo and passenger aircraft.
The airport said in its news release that demand for aircraft maintenance has increased significantly in the past several months and with passenger travel beginning to recover, HAECO needs more mechanics.
HAECO has created the HAECOisHiring.com website to "educate and guide those interested in a career with HAECO, as well as a longstanding training partnership with Guilford Technical Community College," said Bill Collins, president of airframe services at the company, in the news release.
Meanwhile, the FedEx Express Mid-Atlantic Hub at PTI has recently added 350 new employees to support an expanded schedule of daytime flights at the hub, Tom Maxwell, managing director at the hub, said in the news release.
"The new jobs will bring total employment to more than 1,000 workers and will include part-time, full-time and management positions," Maxwell said.
Kevin Baker, airport executive director, said in the news release that cargo shipments were up by nearly 30% this February compared with February 2020.
"Cargo is one of the sectors where we expect to see a good amount of job growth in the coming years," Baker said in the release. "Because of our location, highway access and available land, the airport is well positioned to take advantage of that growth."
PTI is the state's leading freight-service airport, with total annual processed freight of 303,500 tons, according to a state report.
Cargo carriers at the airport include FedEx, UPS and Kalitta Air, according to the news release. FedEx is responsible for most of that cargo.
