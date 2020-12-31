From cubicles to wide open spaces: How COVID-19 could change the future of local offices

Wray Ward was already underway with its new building before COVID-19 struck, said Jennifer Appleby, the company's president and chief creative officer. But the pandemic led the company to tweak certain aspects of the project, she said, such as adding a new air purification system and rearranging furniture.

"We did want to think about, how does COVID inform the decisions that we're making for our employees?" she said.

What will work look like?

Just 10% to 15% of offices in Charlotte are actually occupied by employees now, according to Brian Landes, director of research for the Carolinas with commercial real estate firm JLL. Though a few tenants uptown have exited their leases, such as The Charlotte Observer, most are holding on to their offices even if they are vacant.

"Rent is still being paid," Landes said. "But we don't necessarily have butts in seats."

Charlotte's vacancy rate for office space is around 12%, according to JLL's fourth quarter research, a 4 percentage point increase from the beginning of 2020. But that's still much lower than cities like New York and Houston.