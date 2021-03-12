Full passenger train service to resume in N.C. for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic

Adding trains also creates a bump in ridership, by making it more convenient, Orthner said.

"Frequency is obviously something that really plays into people's decisions," he said. "It's important to provide folks with flexibility throughout the day."

The return to full service doesn't change the measures put in place to prevent spread of the coronavirus. In addition to extra cleaning and disinfecting, the trains are operating at a little more than half capacity to allow passengers to remain apart from each other, and masks are required on board. For details, go to www.ncbytrain.org.

Meanwhile, Amtrak announced this week that it will resume daily service on all its long-distance trains this spring, including four that pass through North Carolina. Amtrak says the combination of growing demand and additional funding from Congress in the COVID-19 relief bill approved by Congress this week means the trains will be back to their normal schedules before the summer travel season.

They include the Crescent, which runs between New York and New Orleans with stops in Greensboro, High Point, Salisbury, Charlotte and Gastonia. It will again operate daily starting June 7, after being cut back to three days a week during the pandemic.

The Silver Star and Silver Meteor trains between New York and Florida and the Palmetto between New York and Savannah will also resume their daily runs on June 7. The Silver Star passes through the Triangle, making stops in Raleigh and Cary.