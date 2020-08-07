RALEIGH — A ready-to-assemble furniture maker will open a factory in Guilford County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today.
Ltd. will invest $27.1 million in a new 260,000-square foot factory in Whitsett, creating 201 jobs, the governor's news release said.
The company will receive about $2 million in job-based incentives.
Prepac is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is one of the largest producers of ready-to-assemble furniture, supplying most of North America’s major online retailers, the release said.
“Ultimately, we chose North Carolina and specifically Guilford County due to several key factors including the availability of a highly skilled workforce, easy access to major markets, and compelling state and county resources to help ensure that this project is successful given these uncertain times,” said Jim Mathison, president of Prepac Manufacturing, in the release.
Although wages will vary depending on position, the annual payroll from the new jobs mean the state and local economy will see a positive impact of more than $9 million each year, the governor's release said.
Prepac's project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee on Friday.
Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2.1 million, spread over 12 years, the release said. Payments for all JDIGs only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets, the release said.
Prepac's JDIG award is contingent on final approval of all local government incentives associated with the project, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.