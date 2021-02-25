Greensboro-based partnership has early lead in bid to manage Guilford County Schools' $300 million school construction program

Dave Smith, director of construction for HICAPS, declined to answer any questions about the company or the proposal on Tuesday, but said HICAPS would be happy to speak with the News & Record once the school district had made its choice. Cornelious Lamberth, the partner in charge of C2, did not respond to a phone message left for him at the C2 office.

The News & Record asked Guilford County Schools for the materials the finalists submitted in their pursuit of the project contract. A district spokesman said officials were working on the request, but no materials were sent as of 5 p.m. Thursday.

School board member Pat Tillman, a member of the committee, said he was most impressed with HICAPS/C2 among the four finalists, though all that presented appeared capable of doing the work and met criteria the district was interested in.

“There’s not a huge delta between the first choice and fourth choice,” he said.

Tillman said HICAPS’ past work with the school district stood out to him, including hearing they had saved the district money on a project from the early 2000s.

HICAPS worked on the district’s $200 million school bond in 2000 and $300 million school bond in 2003, he said, as well as on bond projects for other districts including Durham Public Schools.