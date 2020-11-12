Greensboro chosen for program to expand high-speed internet for business and residents

GREENSBORO — The city has been chosen to join an international group of cities that share ideas and research ways to boost high-speed internet use for businesses and residents.

Greensboro has been named a Smart Gigabit Community by the nonprofit US Ignite group and will get a three-year grant from Segra, a Charlotte-based internet infrastructure and communications company. Segra declined to disclose the amount of the grant and a city official wasn't immediately available.

The goal of the program, according to a news release, is to expand local internet access and create a pilot plan to deal with challenges to getting broader internet coverage into areas that don't have broad access. Its hope is to also encourage business and job growth through better internet access.

“This partnership will help advance Greensboro’s Smart City initiatives, which focus on expanding broadband and connectivity, promoting innovation and technology-based entrepreneurship,” Jane Nickles, the city’s chief information officer, said in the release. “Through this partnership, we will have access to resources that will enable us to accelerate our efforts to expand high-speed internet options and put a spotlight on innovation in Greensboro.”