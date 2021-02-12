 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro man charged in woman's Feb. 4 shooting death, police say
0 comments
top story

Greensboro man charged in woman's Feb. 4 shooting death, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENBORO — Police have arrested a Greensboro man in connection with a woman's shooting death earlier this month on Avalon Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Noland Lloyd Coles III, 32, was arrested in the 1600 block of Fairview Street by officers with the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, police said Friday in a news release. Coles is being held without bail in the Guilford County jail on charges of first-degree murder, possession of firearm by a felon, felony breaking and entering, and first-degree kidnapping.

He is charged in the Feb. 4 death of 43-year-old Sanka Delayne Perry of Greensboro. Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. that day to the 300 block of Avalon Road and found Perry with injuries. Officials later confirmed Perry had been injured in a shooting.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance Video Shows Breach of U.S. Capitol

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News