Submariners make up only 10% of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: Strategic deterrence. Seaman Brandon Young, a native of Greensboro, is one of the sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure American’s safety.

Young joined the Navy one year ago and today serves as a torpedoman's mate aboard USS Washington.

"I joined the Navy to travel and be a part of something bigger than myself," said Young. "I wanted to serve on this team."

Growing up in Greensboro, Young attended Northwest Guilford High School and graduated in 2018.

Skills and values similar to those found in Greensboro led to success in the military.

"Back home, I learned teamwork and that hard work pays off," said Young. "Nothing goes unrecognized in the Navy. Every contribution matters."

These lessons have helped Young while serving in the Navy.

Known as America’s "Apex Predators!," the Navy’s submarine force operates a large fleet of technically-advanced vessels. These submarines are capable of conducting rapid defensive and offensive operations around the world, in furtherance of U.S. national security.

There are three basic types of submarines: fast-attack submarines (SSN), ballistic-missile submarines (SSBN) and guided-missile submarines (SSGN).

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. The Virginia-class SSN is the most advanced submarine in the world today. It combines stealth and payload capability to meet Combatant Commanders’ demands in this era of strategic competition.

The Navy's ballistic-missile submarines, often referred to as "boomers," serve as a strategic deterrent by providing an undetectable platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles. SSBNs are designed specifically for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles. The Columbia-class SSBN will be the largest, most capable and most advanced submarine produced by the U.S. - replacing the current Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarines to ensure continuous sea-based strategic deterrence into the 2080s.

Guided-missile submarines provide the Navy with unprecedented strike and special operation mission capabilities from a stealthy, clandestine platform. Each SSGN is capable of carrying 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, plus a complement of heavyweight torpedoes to be fired through four torpedo tubes.

"Our mission remains timeless - to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level," said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. "This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy."

Strategic deterrence is the nation’s ultimate insurance program, according to Navy officials. As a member of the submarine force, Young is part of a rich history of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile weapons platform, capable of taking the fight to the enemy in the defense of America and its allies.

Serving in the Navy means Young is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

"On a submarine, we execute missions that protect maritime superiority, which is a huge part of national defense," said Young.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Young and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

"We just did a weapons onload which should have taken two weeks, but we did it in three days," said Young. "We hold the record for the fastest weapons onload for a Virginia-class submarine."

As a member of the Navy, Young is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

"Protecting and serving is something I've always wanted to do," added Young. "Just being here is a goal in itself."

Young is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

"I'm grateful to my grandfather, Roger Eckenrod, who helped me figure out how to make a career in the military," added Young.