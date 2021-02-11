Greensboro woman uses yoga to help those in need in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Martha Garrett knew yoga could help people cope with the fear, uncertainty and stress that came along with the pandemic.

With her daughter's technical and marketing know-how, Garrett was able to switch to virtual sessions when in-person classes were closed down because of COVID-19.

"I hadn't even heard of Zoom a year ago," said Garrett, who has been a yoga instructor for 25 years and is now hosting classes every week from her at-home studio.

She also has used her yoga as a way to help organizations in need, donating money raised by what are now monthly "pay what you can" classes.

Money from her next fundraiser on Saturday will go to Out of the Garden Project.

The charitable yoga sessions started after Garrett's daughter, Georgia Frierson, arrived in Greensboro in mid-March. She had left New York seeking a less-crowded environment to ride out the pandemic. Mother and daughter decided to team up and make Garrett's goal of bringing yoga to the community a reality.

With a website and a newsletter created by Frierson, Garrett was able to establish an online presence, reaching more people and offering virtual yoga classes.