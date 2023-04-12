GuilfordWorks is partnering with NCWorks and Triad Goodwill to host the Fresh Start Hiring Event and Resource Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Warnersville Recreation Center, 601 Doak St., Greensboro. For more information, visit GuilfordWorks.org.

GuilfordWorks hosted the Fresh Start Employer Info Session on March 21 to provide local employers with insights and information about the benefits of hiring justice-served individuals. The session included information about support and resources, testimonials and reentry models.

The Fresh Start Hiring and Resource Fair, ideal for individuals returning to the workforce after incarceration, features more than 20 employers and more than 15 resource providers. Starting pay is $20/hour for most positions.