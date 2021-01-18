Health Happenings

Hospice of Davidson County will showcase its new podcast, Community Connections, on Jan. 21. The bi-weekly podcast will be hosted every other Thursday by the agency’s bereavement counselor and program coordinator, Cole Warner, and social worker Emmalee Thomas.
Each podcast will feature different guests and topics that include caregiver support, grief counseling, estate planning, volunteering, health care and more throughout Davidson County. The first episode will feature Hospice of Davidson County’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lana Reimann, and will focus on the common myths of hospice care.
The community can access the Community Connections podcast at hospiceofdavidson.org/events or via Spotify, Apple and Google by searching “Hospice of Davidson County.”
For information, call 336-207-5222.
* * * *
Hirsch Wellness Network is offering more than 20 healing arts programs in February at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.
Classes range from reflective readings to sketching to Japanese book binding.
In addition to the network's regular monthly classes, it has several workshops planned that include two collage classes with Mavis Liggett, knitting with Jacqui Mehring, a miniature book making class with Mary Beth Boone and a Meditation for Peace of Mind session with Terry Brown of Triad Yoga.
For a schedule, visit www.hirschwellnessnetwork.org.
* * * *
The UNCG Gerontology Research, Outreach, Workforce development and Teaching Hub has announced the following Zoom events:
- Noon-1:30 p.m. Jan. 27, with Brittany Cassidy
- 12:30-2 p.m. March 25, with Sena Crutchley and Jessica Obermeyer
- Noon-1:30 p.m. April 14, GROWTH networking event
The discussion topics will be announced later.
Thanks to Frances Bottenberg, recordings of these events will be available on the new GROWTH YouTube Channel at tinyurl.com/y4sscn23. Residents can send a request to join the UNCG Gerontology Facebook group, the community shares resources and information there.
For information, call 336-334-5147 or email gerontology@uncg.edu.
* * * *
High Point Public Library is hosting virtual balance assessment from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28 through Zoom. This free service will be provided by Winston-Salem State University physical and occupational therapy students and staff.
The virtual balance and fall risk screening event is a way to help the community stay proactive in preventing falls and improving balance from home. Screenings will be conducted on a virtual platform that allows staff to screen individuals from the comfort of their homes with computers, smartphones or tablets.
Participants will be screened in a private format, including only their screener and overseeing physical therapist. The screener will talk individuals through the assessment, including questions and physical tests that determine current balance and risk level. The screener will explain results and provide customized recommendations on balance and strength programs that would be safe and suitable for home access based on the assessment results. They will also answer questions about improving balance, strength and mobility to reduce the risk of falls.
To sign up, contact Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.
* * * *
Cone Health is accepting letters of interest from North Carolina-based artists for a signature art piece in the outpatient women's services building, set to open this spring.
Goals of the signature art piece project include:
- Accentuate the lobby with artwork.
- Connect art and wellness in an engaging and meaningful way.
- Reflect the women's services mission and exemplify it in a creative and innovative way.
- Provide an opportunity for community engagement and ownership with the patrons — both young and old.
- Create a visually stunning work of art that inspires wonder and compassion.
Cone Health is partnering with ArtsGreensboro to manage the application process for artists' submissions. Letters of interest will be accepted through Jan. 31 at www.artsgreensboro.org/cone-health-loi/.
Three artists will be selected.