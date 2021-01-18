Health Happenings

Hospice of Davidson County will showcase its new podcast, Community Connections, on Jan. 21. The bi-weekly podcast will be hosted every other Thursday by the agency’s bereavement counselor and program coordinator, Cole Warner, and social worker Emmalee Thomas.

Each podcast will feature different guests and topics that include caregiver support, grief counseling, estate planning, volunteering, health care and more throughout Davidson County. The first episode will feature Hospice of Davidson County’s chief medical officer, Dr. Lana Reimann, and will focus on the common myths of hospice care.

The community can access the Community Connections podcast at hospiceofdavidson.org/events or via Spotify, Apple and Google by searching “Hospice of Davidson County.”

For information, call 336-207-5222.

Hirsch Wellness Network is offering more than 20 healing arts programs in February at no cost to cancer survivors and caregivers.

Classes range from reflective readings to sketching to Japanese book binding.