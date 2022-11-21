Health Happenings

The Speech and Hearing Center at UNCG is now offering cochlear implant services for clients. This includes an assessment to determine if a client needs the service, referral to a doctor to implant the device, activation, programming, follow-up care and maintenance and troubleshooting through the life of the device.

“I’ve wanted to bring cochlear implants here for the last six years,” said Amy Myers, an associate professor who specializes in diagnostic audiology, hearing aid fitting and cochlear and middle ear implants.

A cochlear implant is a surgically implantable hearing device for patients with a severe hearing loss who cannot benefit from hearing aids. UNCG requires its clients to be 18 or older to be eligible.

The UNCG Speech and Hearing Center is now part of the Cochlear Provider Network. Only licensed audiologists who offer a full range of patient hearing solutions are eligible to join. In addition to cochlear implants, the clinic also provides auditory processing, tinnitus, sound sensitivity and misophonia services.

An information session about the center’s new service will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2, in person and on Zoom at tinyurl.com/bdcrcnm2, in partnership with Cochlear Americas. Food will be provided.

For information or to register to attend in person, call 336-334-3266.

* * * *

United Way of Greater High Point has announced the gift drive, Santa for Seniors, coinciding with Giving Tuesday on Nov. 29.

Gift ideas include: Bar soap, body wash, lotion, shampoo, lip balm, toothbrush kits, nail files, gloves, word search books, adult coloring books, coloring pencils/crayons, calendars, tissue packs, weekly pill boxes, small flashlights and batteries, Christmas candies, soft breakfast bars, canned food, puzzle books, pens/pencils, blankets, hats and scarves.

All donations can be dropped off at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point.

Items will be distributed through Randolph Senior Adults and Senior Resources of Guilford.

For information, 336-883-4127.

* * * *

The Center for Human Reproduction has announced the online publication of The Voice’s November issue which focuses on endometriosis, patient and doctor medical rights, marijuana use during pregnancy and more.

Readers include CHR’s past and present patients along with thousands of physicians, mostly obstetricians and gynecologists and reproductive endocrinologists/infertility specialists.

To read the 34-page issue, visit tinyurl.com/38x38y8j.

* * * *

Creative Aging Network-NC’s fall watercolor kits are now for sale and can be shipped or picked up at the Greensboro campus.

The watercolor kits are designed to actively engage people of all ability levels. The kit includes supplies plus written instructions and a recorded demonstration online for additional support. It includes eight sheets of water color paper, one water color paint set with brush, one extra paint brush, one pencil and four painting instructions sheets.

The cost with shipping is $35. Cost for pick up is $25.

For information, visit can-nc.org/shop.