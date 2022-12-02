Helping Hands

Announcements

Ward Black Law is launching the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign.

Residents are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to their location at 208 W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Dec. 2.

Cash and checks made out to the Toys for Tots Foundation are welcome as well.

Active duty Marines in dress blues will be on-site all day long to collect contributions and meet visitors.

The firm will offer Krispy Kreme doughnuts, Special Blend coffee and Biscuitville biscuits in the morning.

Grilled chicken lunches, courtesy of the nonprofit “Grill 4 God” from Statesville, will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Santa Claus and the Marines’ “Gunny Claus” will be on site in the afternoon and available for pictures.

The firm is collecting toys and donations through Dec. 9.

For information, call 336-333-2244.

* * * *

BackPack Beginnings will hold “The Gift of Choice” Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at its new location, 3711 Alliance Drive in Greensboro. The open house will include coffee from Core Coffee Shop and snacks from Food Lion. Staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and show visitors around the new space.

The event will highlight the nonprofit’s new Family Market, “a dignity of choice, ‘one-stop’ shopping experience where parents and children select their basic needs at no cost in a retail-like, welcoming environment.”

Over the past 11 months in this new space, the nonprofit has added new offerings to their programming, including baby accessories, baby equipment, frozen products and household goods.

The new Family Market has served 1,725 individuals from 404 families since opening in June. This new space is triple the size of their previous location, growing from 9,000 square feet to 29,000 square feet, and it allows them to serve more local children and families in need.

* * * *

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a tree lighting event—Celebration of Life. Officers will celebrate the lives of victims of traffic-related fatalities who were lost in 2021.

The event is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 2, at the Otto Zenke Building, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.

* * * *

Carvana in Greensboro, an online car dealer, is partnering with local food banks to ensure everyone has a holiday meal to enjoy. The online car dealer encourages customers and Greensboro residents to drop off canned goods at its vending machine between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 5-19. The address is 4830 Koger Blvd. in Greensboro.

The initiative is part of the online car dealer’s annual Happy Haulerdays campaign.

* * * *

A newly formed nonprofit organization, the North Carolina Alliance for Safe Transportation, has launched an inaugural traffic safety campaign. The message is for parents or guardians to make sure the vehicles teens drive include appropriate safety features, and to discourage young motorists from driving distracted.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. Every day in the U.S. an average of eight teens ages 13 to 19 die from motor vehicle crash injuries. Per mile driven, teen drivers ages 16 to 19 have a fatal crash rate almost three times as high as drivers ages 20 and older. According to NCDOT statistics for 2021, in North Carolina there were 49,606 crashes involving teen drivers, resulting in 10,901 injuries and 102 fatalities.

The ad will run during the 2022 holiday season on social media outlets (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok) and on statewide cable television. It features a portrayal of a mom and daughter discussing the important vehicle safety features, and highlights distractions—such as loud music, snacking and using a mobile phone—teen drivers should avoid when behind the wheel. The ad, and links to resource for parents and teen drivers, can be found on the NCAST website, www.ncallianceforsafetransportation.com.

Grants

The Rockingham County Division of Public Health recently received a $400,000 community grant from The Duke Endowment to provide dental services to uninsured and low-income children in the Rockingham County Public School system.

The grant enables RCDPH to launch school-based programs that prioritize preventive services (such as regular cleanings and sealants) and address certain restorative treatments (including fillings) for school-aged children. This grant follows an initial $65,000, six-month planning grant previously awarded to RCDPH.

RCDPH will provide school-based dental services utilizing a new mobile dental trailer that was recently purchased. The new mobile dental trailer – a 38-foot-long, two-chair clinic outfitted with digital radiography, a sterilization center, wheelchair ramp and electronic health record system – will meet the oral health care needs of Rockingham County’s school children. Anticipated to begin operation in early 2023, the mobile dental clinic is expected to expand the school’s outreach by more than 1,000 patients annually.

More than 4.1 million Carolinians, including many children, live in a designated dental professional shortage area. School-based programs provide care to children who might not otherwise have access to oral health professionals. These programs eliminate other barriers, such as transportation issues and time away from school and work for appointments. Dental problems and pain impact performance at school and contribute to absenteeism. Research finds that dental pain has a similar, if not greater, impact on children’s quality of life than acute asthma.

The grants are part of a multiyear initiative to address oral health in the state, with an early focus on school-aged children.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/2sed4b55.