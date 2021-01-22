Helping Hands

Gifts
David Hayworth of High Point has donated $1 million to the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum at 200 Montlieu Ave. in High Point.
Hayworth’s gift will provide admission for children and their families to benefit from the museum’s exhibits and events.
In recognition of Hayworth’s generosity and support of the children’s museum, the board has named the grand entrance to the museum in Hayworth’s honor.
When children and families enter the museum through the David R. Hayworth Gallery, they will be greeted with light, color and activity. They will see two floors packed with exciting hands-on exhibits, an enormous climber beyond a glass elevator, a sprawling train table showcasing all of High Point, the solar system suspended in air and children waving 20 feet above from a Mars Space Module.
Exhibits include the region’s first STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) a kid-sized town modeled after High Point complete with a grocery store, fire station and a furniture design studio, an outdoor adventure garden with a fossil dig and more.
Previous major donors to the Children’s Museum include Greg York, Doug Witcher, David Congdon, Susan Culp and Pinnacle Bank. Several naming opportunities and sponsorships are still available.
Grants
The North Carolina Healing Communities Fund will accept grant applications from nonprofits that have been impacted by COVID‐19 through revenue loss and increased demand beginning Feb. 1.
Early on, the North Carolina Community Foundation determined that its COVID-19 response would focus on long-term, unmet needs. The foundation further defined a focus on nonprofits in marginalized communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and have received less financial assistance.
Following that strategy, the N.C. Healing Communities Fund was formed, and NCCF raised more than $5 million. Now, 10 months since the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic began in North Carolina, NCCF announces the opening of the first round of funding. Interested nonprofits should call 800-532-1349 or visit www.nccommunityfoundation.org and click on "Apply."
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.