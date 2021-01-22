Helping Hands

Gifts

David Hayworth of High Point has donated $1 million to the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children’s Museum at 200 Montlieu Ave. in High Point.

Hayworth’s gift will provide admission for children and their families to benefit from the museum’s exhibits and events.

In recognition of Hayworth’s generosity and support of the children’s museum, the board has named the grand entrance to the museum in Hayworth’s honor.

When children and families enter the museum through the David R. Hayworth Gallery, they will be greeted with light, color and activity. They will see two floors packed with exciting hands-on exhibits, an enormous climber beyond a glass elevator, a sprawling train table showcasing all of High Point, the solar system suspended in air and children waving 20 feet above from a Mars Space Module.

Exhibits include the region’s first STEAM Lab (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) a kid-sized town modeled after High Point complete with a grocery store, fire station and a furniture design studio, an outdoor adventure garden with a fossil dig and more.