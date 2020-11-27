He's back: Giant Santa waves at Greensboro's Friendly Center

According to a 2002 article by retired News & Record reporter Jim Schlosser, much information died in 1966 with Cap Coffey, the center's legendary publicist in the early years.

Coffey bought Big Santa for $350 used in the late 1950s."From what we know, he came from Philadelphia," Wyrick said. "Supposedly there were two of them."

Coffey introduced him to Greensboro during the 1959 holiday season.

"There's no telling how many kids have seen that, growing up," Blanks said.

Santa suffered a mishap in 1981, when joyriding teens knocked him over with a car.

Area sculptor Ogden Deal made temporary repairs to get him back on his feet to finish the season, then made Santa as good as new after the season.

Several years ago, the 1948 gear box malfunctioned. A replacement couldn't be found. That prevented Santa from waving for two weeks, until a machine shop created a new gear.

Now it has a modern gear box.

"I'm just glad that we have him, that we can put him up every year for people to enjoy," Wyrick said. "A lot of people in Greensboro look at him as being part of the fabric of the community. If he's not out here, they want to know why."